Tuesday night marked the final night of the regular season for girls basketball teams across the state of Texas.
And for Hebron, Little Elm and The Colony, it proved to be a historic night. The Lady Hawks, Lady Lobos and Lady Cougars won their respective districts. Hebron topped Marcus, 58-35, to clinch the District 6-6A title. The Lady Lobos used a strong fourth quarter to topple Allen, 69-53, and capture the District 5-6A championship – first district title won by Little Elm in 21 years. And for the Lady Cougars, The Colony completed a massive turnaround by winning the District 9-5A title.
But the job isn’t done.
Hebron, Little Elm and The Colony all have their sights set on a long playoff run. Of course, the goal for every team is to reach the state tournament in San Antonio. Getting to the Alamodome is not going to be easy, especially because of the level of competition the Lady Hawks, Lady Lobos and Lady Cougars will face in Region I-6A and Region II-5A.
Just as giddy for the opportunity at qualifying for the state tournament are Coppell, which won 33 games, and Flower Mound, which is making the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
Lake Dallas is looking to build off last year's historic run to the regional final.
The opening round of the playoffs is scheduled to start Monday evening.
Here is a breakdown of the local teams that are in the playoffs:
Hebron
Hebron was a struggling program when Lisa Branch was offered the position of head coach in 2017.
The Lady Hawks were 10-51 the previous two seasons, including 3-20 in district play, according to MaxPreps records. The school had not won a playoff game or had a winning record since the 2008-09 season.
Despite finishing with a 5-25 record in her first season roaming the sidelines, Branch remained steadfast in her goal of building a winning culture at Hebron. Fast-forward to this year and the former Lovejoy coach and Texas A&M standout has taken the Lady Hawks to new heights. A 58-35 victory for Hebron over Marcus on Tuesday clinched the District 6-6A title for the Lady Hawks (28-5).
Hebron’s first-place finish in District 6-6A comes one year after the Lady Hawks finished in fourth place.
Hebron is full of play-makers. Sophomore guard Sydnee Jones has twice made a game-winning shot with one second remaining in a ballgame – the first time came in a 57-55 win over Denton Braswell on Nov. 22 and the second time came in a 48-45 win over Coppell on Feb. 4. Six-foot-three junior forward Jordan Thomas had her 11th double-double of the season by Jan. 22. Junior guard Paris Bradley scores at all three levels. Senior Dana Gingrey made three 3-pointers in the victory over Coppell – the second win of the season for the Lady Hawks over the Cowgirls, and that includes a 58-50 victory on Jan. 6 when Coppell was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A.
Hebron draws McKinney in bi-district, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lake Dallas.
Coppell
It was another historic regular season for the Cowgirls.
Coppell won 33 games – second straight season the Cowgirls have finished a season with at least 30 wins – and made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in nearly 20 years. After going three rounds deep in the playoffs last season, Coppell has its sights set on a deeper run this season.
No. 11 Coppell, which has been ranked as high as No. 1 in Class 6A, has played a competitive schedule with wins over No. 2 Austin High, No. 3 South Grand Prairie (the team that eliminated Coppell from the playoffs last season), 5A’s No. 11 Buda Hays and 3A’s No. 11 Winnsboro.
Senior and Indiana signee Jules LaMendola, who is the reigning District 6-6A MVP, has put the team on her back. LaMendola is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. The Cowgirls have also received timely scoring from seniors Allyssa Potter and Waverly Hassman, junior Ella Spiller and sophomore Landry Sherrer.
Coppell will play Allen at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Creekview, a rematch of a playoff game from a year ago that the Cowgirls won, 63-39.
Flower Mound
One year ago, Flower Mound finished with a 22-10 record but was shut out of the playoffs after the Lady Jaguars went 7-7 in district play.
Flower Mound made amends this season, going 8-4 in district play to secure its first postseason berth since 2020. The Lady Jaguars finished the regular season with 25 wins, which included a 62-60 victory over Hebron on Feb. 3, a win that wrapped up a playoff berth for Flower Mound.
Senior forward Madison Cox leads all Dallas-area players in assists per game with 5.9, and that accompanies 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds. Senior 6-foot-9 forward Abbie Boutillier, who had missed time earlier this season because of an undisclosed injury, is a match-up nightmare for any opponent. Junior Kaitlyn Edmondson scored 20 points in the win over Hebron, while sophomore Maya Bujak contributed 17.
The Lady Jaguars draw Denton Braswell in bi-district, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Denton Guyer.
The Colony
Chanice Smith became the third head coach in as many seasons for the Lady Cougars after Lindsey Pouncy took the same job at Justin Northwest last year.
But Smith has experience building programs into winners.
Prior to her arrival at The Colony, Smith guided Corpus Christi Miller to back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2010.
Winning is something The Colony has done plenty of in Smith’s first season at the helm.
One year after the Lady Cougars finished with nine wins, The Colony won 25 contests during the regular season – a 16-win improvement. The Lady Cougars defeated Frisco Wakeland, 49-26, on Tuesday to win the District 9-5A title. In The Colony’s previous game, senior forward Aaliyah Brown dominated with 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-47 victory against Frisco Lone Star.
“At the beginning of district, I told the girls if they won, they could dump a cooler of water on me,” Smith said. “Well, they surprised me with a giant cooler full of water and ice in the locker room. I felt as if I was drowning, but it was such a memorable moment.”
The last time that The Colony won a district title came back in 2017, when former Duke forward Jade Williams led the Lady Cougars to the regional semifinals as part of a 32-2 record. Six years later, her younger sister, Rayna, a junior, helped to lead The Colony to another district title.
“I’d definitely give kudos to our coaching staff for always working with us and believing in us this whole season,” Rayna said. “Coach Smith came in and changed our program. We went from a team to a family because of her.”
Winning the district title didn’t come easy for the Lady Cougars. The Colony started 3-6 but the turning point in the season came when the Lady Cougars won the Toast of the Coast Tournament with a 4-0 record in Rockport in early December. That was all part of a 10-game win streak for a Lady Cougar team that will play Frisco Heritage in bi-district, which is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hebron.
Little Elm
Moments after the conclusion of Tuesday’s road game at Allen, Little Elm head coach Ken Tutt received the district championship trophy near the scorer’s table. That set off a celebration a few feet away. Players and coaches gathered for a few pictures with the trophy.
It was the first district championship won by Little Elm in girls basketball since the 2001-02 season and first for the school since Little Elm became a Class 6A school in 2020.
Tutt said the manner in which last season end helped to set up Little Elm’s run to its first district championship in 21 years – and the Lady Lobos won’t settle for a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs. Little Elm will play Plano East in bi-district, set for 7 p.m. Monday at Frisco Wakeland.
“The way we ended last season kind of set the tone for this season,” he said. “Losing that first playoff game against Plano made us hungry, made us lock in a little more and pay attention to details. It’s kind of carried over into this season.”
Little Elm has a strong one-two scoring punch in senior and UNLV signee Amarachi Kimpson and her younger sister, sophomore Shiloh. Amarachi is turning in another MVP-like season. She is averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and three steals per game. Shiloh has taken the next step in her development as a player, having averaged 13.2 points, three rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals.
The Lady Lobos have received solid guard play all season. Junior Madison Martin (7.0 points, 2.4 steals) is a lockdown defender. Sophomore Raniyah Hunt (9.9 points) is a 3-point specialist.
Lake Dallas
The Lady Falcons made it to the regional final last season for the first time in program history, and Lake Dallas will begin its quest for a repeat performance, starting tonight with Class 5A’s No. 2 Mansfield Timberview.
Lake Dallas is in the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season, but head coach Jordan Davis might have pulled off her best coaching job this season.
Davis had plenty of experience returning from last season, but the Lady Falcons needed players to step into bigger roles after losing point guard and reigning district MVP Mackenzie Buss, last year’s district offensive player of the year Jorja Elliott, forward Allie Buchanan, shooting guard Bailey Brougton and forward Najhaia McCoy to graduation.
Lake Dallas has leaned on forwards Altyn Bartley and Diamond Wilson for offensive production as well as 3-point specialist and senior guard Camryn Richardson, in addition to versatility from junior forward Dylan Koele. Bartley had 22 points and 20 rebounds in a 45-29 win for the Lady Falcons over Richland on Jan. 24.
After going two straight seasons without losing a district game, Lake Dallas had to pull out wins in defensive-minded fashion this season to earn fourth place in District 7-5A. The Lady Falcons caught fire over the final three weeks of the regular season, going 4-1 over their last five games. Lake Dallas allowed 43 or fewer points in each of those four victories.
