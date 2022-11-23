Pocket Sandwich Theatre makes its debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton with Joe Dickinson’s “Ebenezer Scrooge” this week.
After being required to move from their Dallas location on Mockingbird Lane, Pocket Sandwich Theatre was on the hunt for a new location. Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick was a frequent visitor to the theatre in its Dallas location and wanted Shanon Dickinson, a business partner for the theatre, to move to Carrollton.
“It just kind of hit the timing right,” Shanon Dickinson said. “He [Babick] sent me an email saying, ‘Hey, we saw in the newspaper that you were losing your place in Dallas, and Carrollton sure would love to have you.’ So, that was very nice. Somebody wants us. That came at a real difficult time because we'd already been struggling through two years of COVID and the arts were devastating. It was devastating for everybody, but it was really devastating for the artists, but we'd managed to slide through that and then got knocked for a loop with having to move.”
This is the second time Pocket Sandwich Theatre has moved locations. They started at a location on Lower Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1980 and stayed there for 10 years. From 1990 to 2021, Pocket Sandwich Theatre thrived at the Mockingbird Lane location, but was forced to move because the new building owner didn’t think the theatre would fit in their “vision for the future,” Dickinson said.
Shanon Dickinson is the daughter of Joe Dickinson who was a co-founder of the theatre. She started out waitressing in 1980 and has served several roles and kept taking on more and more responsibility within the business over the years.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre has been at the Carrollton location since January but has had several delayed openings.
“It's been a long, stressful process trying to get this going and built and open and we delayed openings like three times,” Shanon Dickinson said. “It was supposed to be June and then July and then September until it's come down to the Christmas show, and “Ebenezer Scrooge,” which was written by my dad.”
Pocket Sandwich Theatre has been putting on “Ebenzer Scrooge” for 40 years and it's become a tradition and is always a big hit, Shanon Dickinson said.
One of Shanon Dickinson’s favorite parts about working for the theatre is the camaraderie, she said.
“We’re a very close knit group,” she said. “We fight and bicker like family, but it’s just different. You meet all kinds of people that are there just to have fun. It’s like a small business, but it’s not anymore. We stay busy, but we like our customers to feel like they're welcome and a part of us and we have a lot of that. I love that part of it.”
Since moving locations, Pocket Sandwich Theatre has a new slogan. Their slogan used to be “The most fun you can have in a Dallas theatre,” but has been changed to “The most fun you can have off Broadway” since the new location is located just off of Broadway Street in Downtown Carrollton.
The first show in the new location began on Nov. 25 and “Ebenzer Scrooge” runs through Dec. 3. Tickets and more information on Pocket Sandwich Theatre can be found at https://www.pocketsandwich.com/home.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
