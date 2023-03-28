Carrollton breaking.jpeg
On March 24 at 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle serious injury crash in the 2100 block of N. IH35E southbound. The investigation necessitated the closure of the roadway.

As the first crash investigation was concluding, a secondary crash occurred in the traffic back up at 12:43 am on March 25 in the 2600 block of N. IH35E southbound. This crash involved an 18-wheeler and four passenger vehicles. The initial impact of the second crash appears to have been as a result of the 18-wheeler impacting one of the passenger vehicles causing both vehicles to catch fire and then collide with three other passenger vehicles. The crash resulted in three occupants being transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries and four fatalities on the scene.

