Carrollton police said a Little Elm man accused of shooting a Carrollton juvenile planned to rob the teenager during a marijuana sale. Latrell Baltimore, 20, was arrested last week for the shooting.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the teenager, whose name cannot be released, met Baltimore and two others in the street outside his residence on July 29 to sell marijuana. The affidavit states the teenager approached the vehicle Baltimore was driving and began to talk to the rear passenger. Baltimore and his passengers then got into an argument with the teen over him showing them the marijuana before purchasing.
During the argument, Baltimore got out of the vehicle and displayed a handgun. The teenager ran back toward his home, and Baltimore chased him before he eventually shot the teenager in the back, according to police. After the shooting, Baltimore returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. Police said the teenager’s injuries were not life threatening.
Carrollton police tracked down the back seat passenger, who was identified as Adolfo Cantoran-Chavarria. Cantoran-Chavarria said he had contacted the teenager to purchase the marijuana. Cantoran-Chavarria identified the front seat passenger as Victor Cabrera, who told police that the plan was originally to rob the teenager and also identified Baltimore as the shooter.
According to police, Baltimore is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Baltimore was transferred to the Dallas County Jail, where his bond is set at $75,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.