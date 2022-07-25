Polk2.png

Students and staff from Ted Polk Middle School represented their district at a DallasAVID Summer Institute earlier this month. 

 

 Courtesy of CFBISD

For many, summer is a time away from school to relax and recharge.  

However, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) student scholars and staff members from Ted Polk Middle School spent time this summer representing their school at the AVID Summer Institute in Dallas earlier this month. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

