The Carrollton Wind Symphony, an all-volunteer group based out of Carrollton, has become an integral part of the city's cultural life, showcasing its members' musical talents and fostering a sense of community through their performances.
Founded in 1995 by John Zulli and a dedicated group of musicians, the band has grown in size and reputation under the current leadership of Artistic Director Jim McDaniel and Associate Director Jim Moen.
The Carrollton Wind Symphony, formerly known as the Carrollton Community Band, is committed to bringing the joy of music to the local community. The band presents a series of four concerts annually in the Carrollton area and they have the honor of performing for special events, festivals, and conventions hosted by the City of Carrollton.
“It's grown musically by leaps and bounds,” said McDaniel. “It's a tribute to not only me, but also my associate director and the players in the band. We attract a lot of people that want to play at the professional level now, but we still are very much a community band.”
Since taking the helm in 2006, McDaniel has nurtured the band's growth, which now boasts over 90 members. The band's achievements include performances at events such as the National Association of Community Bands Conference in 2010 and two appearances at the Texas Bandmasters Association Convention in 2010 and 2015.
Jim McDaniel's musical journey began as a professional trumpet player, honing his skills with renowned conductors and orchestras. He is a graduate of Texas Christian University, where he obtained both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Music Education. He went on to contribute his talents to various ensembles, including the Brazos Valley Symphony and the Schola Cantorum of Texas. Throughout his career, he has garnered accolades for his work as a band director, leading his high school symphonic bands to consistent wins in UIL competitions and prestigious jazz festivals.
In addition to his extensive experience as a musician, McDaniel has dedicated himself to the advancement of music education and the promotion of the arts. He has served in leadership roles in several prominent music organizations, including the Texas Music Educators Association and the Texas Bandmasters Association. McDaniel's passion for fostering artistic growth in students and educators led him to assume administrative positions in various school districts, where he taught of the importance of arts education.
“It's a lifelong thing you can do and I still love it as much as I did from the very beginning,” McDaniel said. “I think we just have a lot of people that love making great music, that they love being involved in a program, that will play and have fun, and also play really well.”
While officially retired from full-time public school service, as the artistic director of the Carrollton Wind Symphony, McDaniel ensures that the ensemble maintains its high standards and commitment to artistic excellence.
The Carrollton Wind Symphony is a diverse group, with members ranging from individuals rediscovering their passion for music to local school band directors and professional musicians. The symphony is a member of the Association of Concert Bands, an international organization dedicated to the advancement of adult community bands.
“It took a while to get us to the level we’re at now, but we get to enjoy it now,” McDaniel said. “The people who are in the band come in there, and they rehearse, just like a regular symphony would rehearse. It's a community thing. We laugh, we have fun, but we work really hard.”
