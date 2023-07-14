Creekview rising junior third baseman Kaelani Rogers was 11 years old when she hit her first home run.
Rogers hasn’t stopped.
This season, Rogers again provided a big bat for a Mustang team that remained in the playoff hunt until the final week of the regular season. Creekview went 7-7 in District 9-5A, which is widely regarded as one of the toughest districts in Class 5A. Rogers hit 16 home runs, had 44 RBI and struck out just nine times in 95 plate appearances.
And while Rogers has always considered herself to be a power hitter, she also strives to be a disciplined hitter and an elite defender. Her plate discipline showed as struck out just once in every 10 at bats with a .568 on-base percentage. Defensively, Rogers fielded .859.
Rogers credits the work that she has put in with Crystl Bustos, a two-time Olympic gold medalist an assistant coach for Texas A&M Commerce, for a big reason behind her success on the softball field.
Rogers is a two-sport standout at Creekview as she also plays volleyball. Last fall, she finished second on the Mustangs in kills (99) and blocks (36).
The good news for both Creekview as well as Rogers, who was recently named to the District 9-5A first team, is that she has two seasons remaining in a Mustang uniform.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Rogers chats about learning from an Bustos, what allowed her to have so much success as a sophomore, what it was like to play for first-year Creekview head coach Elena Bennett and reveals what she likes to do when she isn’t playing softball or volleyball.
SLM: What have you learned from Crystl Bustos that has helped to improve your game?
KR: Before her, I was a little less confident in my hitting. When I was going to her, things were clicking and I was getting better confidence-wise. After I started going to her, I feel like I can hit whatever.
SLM: What allowed you to have so much success?
KR: With the mechanics, I stayed low and sometimes I had to really adjust because the pitchers were never pitching to me. I had to follow the pitch. They were trying to avoid letting me hit. It was really up to me to get a hit and come through for my time. It was a really good feeling to know that people were counting on me to get hits. I was really proud.
At the plate, I really wanted to focus on being smarter on the pitches that I chose to swing at because sometimes I get really eager and I just want to hit the ball. But I had to be really smart about it because I couldn't hit all of the pitches that I saw. I had to be smart about which one to hit and I can get a good piece of my bat on.
SLM: How would you describe the pitching that you faced in District 9-5A?
KR: It was a really big change this year, but I think for our team, it wasn't really anything new to our team because we all play select ball. We had seen the pitching but I think some of the teams that we played, some of the girls went into the game thinking that was a really good team.
They were thinking about the 'what if's' instead of thinking about how good of a team we have. It was a very competitive season and the pitching was good. The speed was good. It was good accuracy as well.
SLM: What was it like playing for first-year Creekview head coach Elena Bennett?
KR: Playing under coach Bennett was great. She made practices really fun. In games, she was really up. There was never a moment when she was negative. She never gave up on us.
I like having coach Bennett as our head coach. She helped my game because there was a time when I was having a rough go of it at the plate, but she encouraged me to keep going and not give up on myself."
SLM: How much fun are you having as a two-sport athlete?
KR: I love doing it. It’s fun. This offseason, I’m going to work on my hitting. I want to get faster, stronger and I want my defense to get better. I am trying to get more athletic.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing softball or volleyball?
KR: I like to work out. I like to hang out with friends and family, but mostly working out.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.