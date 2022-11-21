Prince of Peace head volleyball coach Heidi Henke remembers seeing the heartbreak on the face of senior outside hitter Autumn Perry after the Lady Eagles lost in the 2021 TAPPS 5A state championship game against Fort Bend Christian Academy.
It was the second straight state championship game loss for Prince of Peace after the Lady Eagles won it all in 2019.
Prince of Peace has been accustomed to going a long way in the playoffs. Last year was the 12th appearance in the last 15 seasons for the Lady Eagles in the TAPPS state tournament – and fifth straight.
But for Perry, it was personal.
“This is her senior season, and for her, it was kind of personal,” Henke said. “She chose our team motto for the season, which was ‘Something to prove.’ After being state runner-up twice, we had something to prove.”
Perry’s teammates were just as motivated.
“Of course, we lose a few every year, but the mission for this year started the day after last year’s state tournament,” Henke said. “Since the beginning of June, when all of the sports had died off and club was down, they got in to the gym worked out in the weight room and in open gyms with our strength-and-conditioning coach. They buckled down and decided they were on a mission and weren’t going to settle.”
Consider it a Sweet 16 for Prince of Peace.
The Lady Eagles won 30 matches in a season for the second time in the past four seasons and a state tournament qualifier for the 13th time in the last 16 seasons. Prince of Peace beat Lubbock Trinity Christian in four sets on Nov. 5 to qualify for state.
But on the bus ride back to Carrollton, Prince of Peace was certain that it was going to play top-ranked Lake Country Christian in a state semifinal match. However, when Henke tracked down the results from Lake Country’s match, it turned out different than she had thought. Grace Prep pulled off a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Eagles in the state quarterfinals.
Prince of Peace was up for the challenge.
Prince of Peace raced out to a 20-12 lead in the first set of their Nov. 10 state semifinal match in Waco. But Grace Prep never once gave up. Prince of Peace held another lead in the third set, but it wasn’t enough as Grace Prep rallied for a 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory.
Grace Prep outlasted Brentwood Christian in a five-set thriller the following day to capture the TAPPS Division 4A state title.
“We knew that it was going to be tough,” Henke said. “We knew that they had moved some people around and had everybody healthy. We watched their games vs. Dallas Christian and Lake Country. They out-played us and played better than us. The hardest part is that we had the lead in the first game in the third game. But they never stopped fighting. Kudos to them because they never backed down.”
Perry and sophomore Sofia Gordon were named to the all-tournament team.
Perry had 16 kills, 21 digs and three blocks to cap off what was another outstanding season for the three-year letter-winner and Nicholls State signee. She finished the season with a whopping 555 kills to accompany 59 service aces, 38 blocks and 451 digs.
“At this level, it is rare to have a six-rotation player because they do specialize so much,” Henke said. “Most of my kids don’t play six rotations. They play front row or back row.
“But Autumn is phenomenal. She came to us as a sophomore, and even as a sophomore, she was playing six rotations. Her court IQ is off the charts. She is super confident. She can play front row or back row. She is a special player.”
Gordon was just a second-team all-district honoree, but she had the match of her life at state, recording seven kills, nine digs and 17 assists. For the season, she recorded 371 digs, 74 aces, 122 kills and 243 digs.
“She had a great game in the semifinal,” Henke said. “She was second-team all-district and didn’t get any all-state honors, but she showed up when it counted.”
Although Prince of Peace’s aspirations for a fourth state title fell short, the Lady Eagles strung together another successful season. Prince of Peace went 13-1 in conference play to claim first place in District 2-4A and finished 30-6 overall.
Perry, senior Ellie Tool were first-team TAPPS 4A all-state honorees. Junior Keegan Schmidt was bestowed with a second-team honor. Junior Ryan Keller garnered an honorable-mention selection.
Keller, Perry, Schmidt and Tool were first-team all-district honoree. Gordon and junior Kaci Wehrs landed on the 2-4A second team. Sophomores Emma Ross and Peyton Henke earned honorable-mention selections.
“I love this group of girls,” coach Henke said. “I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished.”
