Grace Pritchett Prince of Peace

Prince of Peace senior Grace Pritchett was named to the TAPPS Div. III all-state tournament team and earned District 2-3A Pitcher of the Year.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

On the Prince of Peace softball team’s historic run to their first state semifinal appearance in program history, senior left-handed pitcher Grace Pritchett provided the Lady Eagles with a veteran mound presence.

Pritchett didn’t overpower hitters, but it was her ability to spin the ball and hit the corners of the plate that led her to being recognized as the TAPPS District 2-3A pitcher of the year. She struck out 143 with a sparkling 1.73 ERA and finished with a 12-4 record.

