On the Prince of Peace softball team’s historic run to their first state semifinal appearance in program history, senior left-handed pitcher Grace Pritchett provided the Lady Eagles with a veteran mound presence.
Pritchett didn’t overpower hitters, but it was her ability to spin the ball and hit the corners of the plate that led her to being recognized as the TAPPS District 2-3A pitcher of the year. She struck out 143 with a sparkling 1.73 ERA and finished with a 12-4 record.
Prior to this year, Prince of Peace had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs. But when the Lady Eagles had a chance to finally get over that hump, Pritchett delivered in the clutch on the mound and at the plate.
Pritchett tossed her fifth no-hitter, allowing two walks with 13 strikeouts. And she was also a key contributor offensively, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, lifting Prince of Peace to a 14-1 rout of Austin Veritas Academy in the state quarterfinals on May 9.
In the state semifinals against district rival Brook Hill, Pritchett and her Lady Eagles teammates battled until the end against a Blaze team that shut them out by a combined 9-0 score during the first two meetings. She struck out 11 but an unlucky bounce in the top of the seventh gave Brook Hill the lead for good in an eventual 3-2 victory.
Pritchett was named to the all-tournament team.
Prince of Peace went 13-4 in their final 17 games after starting 4-8 to finish 17-12.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Pritchett chats about Prince of Peace’s run to the state semifinals, pitching coach Amanda Fiveash, the preparation for her senior year and reveals her future plans.
SLM: Congratulations on a great season. What allowed this team to have so much success?
GP: Honestly, I think it's our chemistry and the bonds that we have. We play for each other more than anything. We've known each other for ever and that's really special. We just love each other and I think that's why we were so successful.
SLM: What did it mean for Prince of Peace to reach the Final Four for the first time?
GP: It was unbelievable. I can't even describe it. We've worked so hard. In past seasons, we've had the talent but just haven't' been able to get there. We just bought in. Our coach is amazing. We realized that we can do it, we can win this thing. We all love our school so much and it's been really cool to be able to get to do this, which is to be the first softball team in our school to do this.
SLM: What has head coach Dorman Pryor brought to this team that has been beneficial?
GP: He had a lot of ideas and tactics for us. He challenged us and held us accountable in a good way that we haven't had before. It allowed us to bring out our full potential and realize all of our strengths and do things that we didn't even know was possible.
SLM: What worked so well for you while you were pitching?
GP: I had a great pitching coach, coach Natalie (Newcomb). Me and her worked really well together. And my teammates have always been so supportive. They're just hard-working and encouraging me all of the time. You don't have the best games all of the time, but you have teammates that have your back and hold you accountable and be better and play for them.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare yourself for your senior season?
GP: We actually had the opportunity to play in a fall-ball league, which was really fun. We had never been able to do that before. Being in Carrollton, we had teams come over and played them in a scrimmage every Wednesday. That helped us to see live pitching, get reps on defense and to keep building our team chemistry. I think it helped us to get more confident and comfortable with ourselves.
SLM: How great was the fan support at the TAPPS Div. III state tournament semifinals?
GP: It was amazing. It was really cool. It was at UT-Arlington and we got to play on a Division I campus. It was really, really fun. Just playing on their amazing field and having a great crowd with all of the students, parents and even the teachers was really fun. They were there to cheer on what we have done all season. We're very grateful for all of them that have come out and support us.
SLM: Who are some people that you have looked up to during your softball career?
GP: Definitely my coaches. I've had a lot of really great pitching coaches. One of them is Amanda Fiveash. When I was really little, she was my first pitching coach and she taught me how to pitch. She was actually a high school student-athlete. It was really fun to get to learn from her, as far as throwing pitches. They really helped me to grow a lot as a player.
I remember her telling me that pitching is hard and you're not going to get it right all of the time. It's just important to keep trying and to keep working at it and it's okay to not be perfect at it right away. It's how you work and practice after that. It's OK to try something new. It's OK to fail. Grow as person and a player. Affect all of my life.
SLM: What are your future plans?
GP: My future plans are that I'm going to Texas A&M University next year. I'm not going to be playing college softball but will play intramural softball, which I'm excited about. I'm going to be majoring in biology.
