Back in 2018, the city of Lewisville acquired what was then called Lewisville Rodeo Arena with the intent to refurbish and remodel it to bring in new events for locals. Now, it has become a successful venue as it hosts the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) each year.
The venue is now called Bill Weaver Arena, after the Lewisville mayor who was in office when the arena was refurbished. This Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the city of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions are bringing the PBR back.
The event will feature athletes from the PBR Challenger Series, which is a new competition that launched in May 2022. The Challenger Series consists of more than 60 events that travel to 27 states and the top 40 riders in the series standings will qualify for the Challenger Championship, which is in Las Vegas on Nov. 3.
“We will have anywhere from probably seven to 12 of the top 25 ranked bull riders in the world competing and probably six to seven of the top 15 ranked bulls that are competing,” said Daren Watkins, special events coordinator for the Lewisville community relations and tourism department.
Each contestant in a PBR Challenger Series rides one bull, and the top 12 riders advance to a championship round to compete in one more bull ride. The winner is the rider with the highest combined score on two bulls.
Before the official PBR Challenger Series kicks off, there will be a special cattle drive parade down Main Street to usher in the event. The parade starts on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
Lewisville PBR will benefit the veteran’s charity Boot Campaign, which aims to unite Americans to honor and restore lives of veterans and military families through life-improving programs.
“There’s a fundraising gala that takes place on Friday night, so the 16th,” Watkins said. “It will be at Sneaky Pete’s at the marina and they will try to raise money for the Boot Campaign and try to write them a big check to continue the great work that they do."
For those interested in attending, tickets for PBR can be purchased through the Bill Weaver Arena Facebook page.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
