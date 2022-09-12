PBR Lewisville.jpeg

A Professional Bull Rider competing at Bill Weaver Arena in Lewisville during a previous competition. 

 Photo courtesy of Daren Watkins

Back in 2018, the city of Lewisville acquired what was then called Lewisville Rodeo Arena with the intent to refurbish and remodel it to bring in new events for locals. Now, it has become a successful venue as it hosts the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) each year.

The venue is now called Bill Weaver Arena, after the Lewisville mayor who was in office when the arena was refurbished. This Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the city of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions are bringing the PBR back.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

