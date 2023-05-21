This week in Carrollton and Lewisville, residents will have plenty of activities to do ranging from the Public Works Rodeo in Carrollton to Fiesta Charra in Lewisville. Take a look at five things to do in The Leader communities during the week of May 21.
Public Works Week Equipment Rodeo
Join in celebrating the men and women who keep Carrollton running at the Public Works Equipment Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24 at Josey Ranch Lake Library. The event will feature equipment demonstrations and displays as well as booths highlighting water conservation, stormwater protection, and other programs that show how public works contribute to the city’s safety and quality of life. Kids will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with various equipment and vehicles used in the day-to-day jobs of public works professionals.
Fitness classes at Wayne Ferguson Plaza
Three opportunities for weekly fitness classes have returned to Wayne Ferguson Plaza. This includes Pilates in the Plaza on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., Yoga in the Plaza on Thursdays at 6 p.m., and Tai Chi Ch’uan Essential classes held every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. More information can be found on the city of Lewisville’s website.
Keola’s Hula Halau
Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the Carrollton Public Library at Keola’s Hula Halau on Saturday, May 27, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library. This free event is open to all ages and will feature traditional storytelling and expression through movements, chants, and songs performed by Keola’s Hula Halau. The former America’s Got Talent contestants will showcase the cultural art form of the Hula, which has been used for centuries to honor and connect with nature and pass down Hawaiian history and culture.
Fiesta Charra
Vivid Vita Events and City of Lewisville will present Fiesta Charra, Sunday, May 28 from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at Bill Weaver Arena. This free, family-friendly event will feature several activities of a traditional Charreada, which is like a rodeo and practiced in Mexico. Featured activities include Ballet Folklorico, Escaramuza Charra (a synchronized horse skirmish), a horse dancing show, a rodeo comedy show, pony rides, and a jalapeno eating contest presented by Chisos Boots. The winner of the jalapeno eating contest will receive a gift certificate for a new pair of boots. Admission is free. Limited public parking at the rodeo grounds will be available for $10. Attendees also can park along the street where it’s legally permitted; at North Point Church, 422 N. Mill Street; and at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church Street. A free shuttle service will be running 5 to 10 p.m. from the east parking lot of city hall.
‘A History of Lewisville Schools’ exhibit
The growth of Lewisville schools, from a collection of rural schools across the plains in the 1840s to Lewisville ISD with 50,000 students, is the subject of the exhibit at the Lewisville Visitor Information Center, 247 W. Main Street. This exhibit chronicles the roots and growth of the district using archival photos, deeds, drawings, maps, and yearbook and newspaper articles. There also are static displays of school-related items from former LISD facilities and students. A unique feature of this exhibit is that visitors are allowed to write out messages on the chalkboard walls as a way to show their pride in Lewisville ISD. The exhibit, a program of the Lewisville Heritage Project, will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lewisville Visitor Information Center.
