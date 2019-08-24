An estimated crowd of over 10,000 attended the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s second annual Community Carnival and Pep Rally on Aug. 15 at Standridge Stadium.
The night started with a carnival with free food, games, prizes and "back to school" goodies for the attendees. Schools and local C-FB ISD business partners provided the carnival games and free SWAG. The maintenance department for the school district cooked over 6,000 hotdogs for carnival-goers.
The night concluded with a community pep rally that honored athletics and fine arts in the school district. Students, faculty, staff and the community enjoyed entertainment from cheerleaders, drill teams and bands from Creekview, Ranchview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner High Schools.
C-FB ISD Superintendent of Schools, John Chapman, greeted attendees and wished students and parents a great 2019-20 school year. Bands from each high school played their respective fight songs and school songs as the community cheered them on.
Football and volleyball teams were in attendance from each high school. Head coaches for the teams addressed the crowd and gave spirited messages to get the fans motivated for the 2019 season.
"The night was a huge success. The support for our high schools was terrific. Attendance was up from last year. After last night, we are very excited about the start of school. We thank all that were involved," said Jason Wheeler, Marketing Coordinator for C-FB ISD.
The first regular football game of the season will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Standridge Stadium as R.L. Turner High School takes on Fort Worth Trimble Tech. All C-FB ISD volleyball teams have started their seasons.
