After being without an office for several months, State Rep. Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton) officially opened her district office in Carrollton on Wednesday morning.
Community members and leaders, city mayors as well as the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce were present to congratulate Beckley with a ribbon cutting.
Located at 3740 N. Josey Lane, the office will house Beckley and her staff and serve as the central office for House District 65, which includes Lewisville, Carrollton, Highland Village and portions of Coppell and Plano.
Beckley recently finished her first legislative session, and now that she’s back in town, she’s hoping to run her new office openly.
“I’m here for you. We may not agree … but I’m here to listen,” Beckley said. “Most of what we do is not partisan, and it really is about making sure people are taken care of.”
Beckley said she hopes to return to Austin next year to continue to represent the district and to fix the mistakes that were made during this session.
“I’m proud of the work we did, and I’m proud of how I stood up for our cities,” she said. “I will go back to Austin, and we will keep fighting for our cities.”
Jennifer Strobel, Beckley’s chief of staff, said Beckley is dedicated to and loves the people of District 65.
“She works hard to make sure the people of this district have the things they need and everyone is represented,” Strobel said.
Several city mayors agreed.
“The legislature wasn’t great to our cities this session, but Michelle was,” said Kevin Falconer, Carrollton mayor. “Our representatives serve us well. We appreciate that. We appreciate that they understand our situation and the things that we face and they talk to us.”
Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt thanked Beckley for being welcoming and listening to the city’s concerns.
“Thank you for helping us understand the system because there were a lot of things we did not know,” Hunt said. “You helped us understand what was reasonable to ask for and what wasn’t.”
Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham also thanked Beckley for helping the city when they needed it.
“It was very much appreciated,” he said.
Beckley said she wants to keep the cities working together and encourages the community to get involved. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up committee advisory boards to help Beckley in her mission. She said she’s currently focusing on healthcare, education and small businesses.
“I want more engagement with our constituents and that’s what this office is for.,” Beckley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.