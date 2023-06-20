Victor Johnson, Carrollton Neighborhood Advisory Commissioner, and Jon Cannon with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lewisville work together to touch up the paint of the unmarked graves at the historic Carrollton Black Cemetery over Juneteenth weekend.
Gwen Taylor of Carrollton. Her great grandfather Ned Welch is one of the few visible headstones remaining in the Carrollton Black Cemetery.
Over the Juneteenth weekend, Carrollton volunteers worked together to clean up the historic Carrollton Black Cemetery.
Volunteers were equipped with rakes, tree-trimming tools, paintbrushes, and trash bags to restore the Black cemetery to a respectful and orderly state.
"It's not a celebration of Juneteenth, it's an education of Juneteenth," said Rev. Rainwater, a Carrollton civic leader.
Rev. Rainwater and his wife Juanita, share a mission to preserve history and enlighten the community about Carrollton’s early Black settlers. Through their nonprofit organization, Christ Community Connection, the duo organizes the annual cemetery cleanup and other events that honor the legacy of early Black history.
For over 50 years, Rev. Rainwater has been an advocate and caretaker of the Carrollton Black Cemetery, which holds a deep personal significance to him. Among the few remaining headstones, one carries the name of his great grandfather, Pfield Davis.
Years of flooding from the Trinity River and acts of vandalism have obliterated nearly all of the headstones, leaving several graves unmarked. The unmarked graves include the final resting places of Rainwater's ancestors, black veterans, black Americans, and formerly enslaved people who played pivotal roles in the establishment and development of the community.
“[The cemetery] holds the remains of many who helped make Carrollton a community,” Rainwater said. “They built the foundation. Black people lived here before Carrollton even became a city. They are the true original settlers. The spirit and soul of Carrollton."
In the late 1970s, Rainwater’s mother, Annie Heads Rainwater, prevented the cemetery from being bulldozed when a developer expressed interest in the land. Rainwater’s mother filed a lawsuit in 1980, which safeguarded the property and ensured its protection from future development. Following the legal battle, the cemetery’s status as a historical site granted it protection by the state.
Rainwater’s mother is also notable for leading efforts to end segregation in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District in 1963 and in 1994, two years after her passing, CFBISD honored her by dedicating the Annie Heads Rainwater Elementary School in her honor.
"The number one message I want everyone to understand is respect, love, and learn to unite,” said Rainwater. "Here, everybody forgets about their color; they laugh, smile, and sweat together. We learn to come together as people of God, work together, respect, and forgive."
Volunteers at the Juneteenth cemetery cleanup included Christ Community Connection, the local American Legion chapter, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints members, and Carrollton city employees.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
