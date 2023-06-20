Over the Juneteenth weekend, Carrollton volunteers worked together to clean up the historic Carrollton Black Cemetery.

Volunteers were equipped with rakes, tree-trimming tools, paintbrushes, and trash bags to restore the Black cemetery to a respectful and orderly state.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments