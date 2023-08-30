tempImageHivCk2.jpg

A grave at Champion-Macedonia Cemetery in Lewisville.

A North Texas Girl Scout is spearheading a project to restore the Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, a historic African American burial ground tucked away amid the urban landscape of Lewisville.

Nestled off I-35 in Lewisville, the Champion-Macedonia Cemetery was founded in the 1880s, and the site holds more than 100 graves, some of which date back to the era of slavery. Many of these final resting places remain unmarked.

Victoria Myers, right, has partnered with local leaders and organizations to breathe new life into Champion-Macedonia Cemetery in Lewisville. 
Local citizens, organizations, and businesses came together to clean up the historic Black Champion-Macedonia Cemetery in Lewisville for the Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

