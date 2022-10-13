CARROLLTON – Coming into Thursday night’s District 5-5A Division I contest against Richland, Newman Smith had proven to be an offensive juggernaut in its two previous games.
Trojans junior running back Chris Hughes had scampered for four rushing touchdowns in a 52-13 win over Dallas Molina on Sept. 30. The following week against Dallas Sunset, Hughes and junior Jaden Coulter both rushed for three touchdowns in a 72-14 victory for Smith.
Points were aplenty at Tommy Standridge Stadium on Thursday, but it was undefeated Richland that set off the touchdown horn. Royals senior quarterback Bryce Morton helped to pave the way for a high-flying aerial attack for Richland, throwing for 433 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-15 win for the Royals.
“Very dangerous,” Smith head coach Robert Boone said of Richland’s passing attack. “I’ve been able to watch those guys all year, and they do an outstanding job of hitting their explosive players in space. It really stretches the defense out. They’re well-coached and they do a lot of things right. When you put it all together, they get all of the points they get and there is a reason why they are undefeated.”
Richland moved the ball at will, scoring points on six of seven first-half drives to build a 39-8 halftime lead. Morton played a key role in the Royals’ fast start as he had 336 passing yards by the half to accompany four touchdowns.
Morton’s big night was made in part to great chemistry with senior wide receiver Grant Peretz. The two Royal standouts needed only one drive to get re-acclimated with each other. On the 11th play of the game’s opening drive, Morton threw a pass over the Trojan defense to Peretz for a 6-yard touchdown catch and a 7-0 Richland lead with 8:51 left in the first quarter.
Peretz was a big-play machine all night for the Royals (7-0 overall, 5-0 district), hauling in seven pass receptions for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
Richland also threw in a little trickery. Less than two minutes into the second quarter, the Royals lined up for a short field goal. But it was a fake. Sophomore Drew Kates found senior Leo Salas wide open on the right side of the field on the 5-yard score and a 14-0 Royals lead.
The Royals bumped their lead to 21-0 after a 61-yard touchdown catch by Peretz, and things got worse for the Trojans. Richland sophomore Sean Wright ran up the field to recover the ensuing kickoff at the Smith 23, which the Royals converted into a 26-yard field goal by senior Russell Skipper for a 24-0 lead.
Smith’s offense, which had yet to generate a big play, finally recorded one of its own on its ensuing drive. A 56-yard pass play from Trojans junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau to junior wide receiver Isaiah Washington set up a 13-yard burst up the middle by Rougeau. The Trojans nailed the 2-point conversion on a pass from Rougeau to Washington to reduce the deficit to 24-8 with 4:39 left in the second quarter.
Rougeau was a bright spot for Smith (4-3, 2-3). Although the Trojans were forced to play from behind all night, Rougeau showed how important he will be to Smith’s quest to earn a playoff berth. The junior quarterback completed 6-of-19 through the air for 158 yards in addition to 93 rushing yards, which included a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“He just showed that he’s a guy that we’re going to use down the stretch,” Boone said. “We know how important the rest of our games are. We’re going to have to lean on him through the air and with his legs for us to get where we need to go.”
Despite the loss, Smith is just one game out of a playoff spot and has a chance to catch fourth-place W.T. White (3-4, 3-2) in the standings. The Trojans and Longhorns will meet Oct. 28 at Standridge Stadium. Smith’s other two remaining games include Dallas Adams (Oct. 21) and R.L. Turner (Nov. 4).
Boone emphasized the big picture to his players following Thursday’s loss.
“We’ve got to stay positive,” he said. “I’ve been painting a picture to the kids all year long, letting them know there is a lot of football left. We’re still very relevant. We’ve always talked about us and what we have to do to get better. Whenever we come up on the wrong end, it’s a lesson. We’ve got to get back in the film room and stay together.”
