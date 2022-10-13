Pierson Rougeau

Newman Smith junior quarterback Pierson Rougeau rushed for two touchdowns in Thursday's 45-15 loss to Richland at Standridge Stadium.

CARROLLTON – Coming into Thursday night’s District 5-5A Division I contest against Richland, Newman Smith had proven to be an offensive juggernaut in its two previous games.

Trojans junior running back Chris Hughes had scampered for four rushing touchdowns in a 52-13 win over Dallas Molina on Sept. 30. The following week against Dallas Sunset, Hughes and junior Jaden Coulter both rushed for three touchdowns in a 72-14 victory for Smith.

