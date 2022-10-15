DENTON – Coming into Saturday morning’s District 6-6A cross country meet at North Lakes Park, Coppell and Flower Mound have been amongst the top teams in the state all season. The Cowboys had won five meets and carried a No. 2 Class 6A ranking by the CCCAT. The Lady Jaguars, in search of their third straight state title, have held the top spot in 6A.
Saturday’s meet was a great start for what Coppell and Flower Mound hope is a championship postseason.
Behind five top-10 finishes, which included a first-place finish by Samantha Humphries, the Lady Jaguars topped the girls’ standings with 23 points. The Cowboys scored 31 points, good enough to finish in the top spot in the boys’ standings and earn an automatic qualification into the Region I-6A meet.
Although Flower Mound lost its top runner from each of its last two state championship teams in reigning Gatorade National Cross Country Runner of the Year in Natalie Cook, the Lady Jaguars are on schedule to make a run at a three-peat.
There has been no drop-off for Flower Mound. It’s easy when the Lady Jaguars have a balanced lineup that includes the likes of sisters Samantha and Nicole Humphries. The Humphries sisters were well ahead of the competition by the time they crossed the finish line. Samantha posted a winning time of 17:15, while Nicole was the runner-up in 17:23.1
“We try and motivate each other and push each other instead of trying to beat each other,” Samantha said. “At the end of the day we’re on the same team. Our team is young, but we’ve gotten better each week. I think we’re going to keep continue to get better.”
The Lady Jaguars’ depth was evident on Saturday. Natalie Spangher took fourth in 18:49.9. Ava Cole placed sixth in 19:09.8 and Annalise Murray was 10th in 19:40.1.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” said Andrew Cook, Flower Mound head coach. “It’s always good to run with confidence, and I think we ran with a little too much confidence. We got out a little too fast and we paid for it in the second half of the race. We’ve got some things to fix if we want to beat a team like Southlake (Carroll) at regionals. But today, it’s about moving on and staying healthy. We did a good job of that.”
Flower Mound had the individual champion in both divisions on Saturday. Brayden Kennedy held off Coppell’s Andrew Mullen to win the district title in a time of 15:30.7. Mullen earned silver with a time of 15:42. Kennedy’s finish helped Flower Mound to place second and punch its ticket into the regional meet.
“I’m really proud of Brayden,” coach Cook said. “It started with this summer. I think after the track season, he was really disappointed. He really dedicated himself, starting in August, and all throughout the season. It was hot and windy today, and he found a way to get it done.”
Although Coppell came up just short in its quest of posting a sweep of the individual and team titles, the Cowboys’ depth showed why they are one of the early favorites to win the state title.
In addition to Mullen’s second-place finish, Coppell had four runners earn top-10 performances. Henry Henze and Vedant Bhattacharyya placed third and fourth, respectively, in times of 15:56 and 16:09, while Samarth Dubey was ninth in 16:14.9.
“Luckily, we’ve got kids that can stay close to one another,” said Landon Wren, Coppell head coach. “A lot of teams have talented kids and they’ll go out and try to stick with the game plan. Fortunately for us, our kids do a great job of sticking to that plan. Our kids are very focused on what they have to do.”
Joining Coppell and Flower Mound at the regional meet on the boys’ side will be Hebron, which qualified for the next round of the postseason in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions. The Hawks finished third in both divisions. Elijah Rivera Campos and Jack McKee placed seventh and 10th, respectively, in times of 16:13.5 and 16:18.8. Srija Venna was seventh in the girls’ race in 19:12.
Elsewhere in Lewisville ISD, Marcus’ Parker Noffz earned an automatic berth into the regional meet by placing in the top 10. Noffz was fifth overall in 16:12.9.
Plano ISD will have plenty of representation in Lubbock. Plano’s Levi Springer advanced to the Region I-6A meet after placing eighth in 16:14. Springer’s Plano classmate, Savannah Graham, also placed eighth, but in the girls’ race in 19:21.3.
The Lady Wolves qualified their entire girls’ team for the regional meet. West was second with 58 points at the 6-6A meet. Haley Harper paced West with a third-place finish in 18:02.2. Leah Heil also turned in a great performance, finishing in fifth place in 19:06.1. Sibley Garner also cracked the top 10, placing ninth in 19:27. Hogan Heikkinen will represent the West boys in Lubbock after he took sixth at the district meet in 16:13.1.
