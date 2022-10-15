Samantha Humphries

Flower Mound’s Samantha Humphries, right, won the District 6-6A girls cross country title in a time of 17:15 at North Lakes Park in Denton on Saturday.

DENTON – Coming into Saturday morning’s District 6-6A cross country meet at North Lakes Park, Coppell and Flower Mound have been amongst the top teams in the state all season. The Cowboys had won five meets and carried a No. 2 Class 6A ranking by the CCCAT. The Lady Jaguars, in search of their third straight state title, have held the top spot in 6A.

Saturday’s meet was a great start for what Coppell and Flower Mound hope is a championship postseason.

