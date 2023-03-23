LITTLE ELM – Playing Hebron for the second straight season in a Class 6A bi-district playoff wasn’t going to be easy for the McKinney Boyd girls soccer team – especially from a revenge standpoint, after the Lady Broncos won, 1-0, last season in the same round of the postseason.
“We knew that they were going to come after it because they wanted a little revenge,” said Elias Ramos, Boyd head coach. “I told our girls, ‘You have got to be ready.’ It’s tough. They’re the No. 4 team in the area, one of the top teams in the state. We knew the challenge we were going to have.”
Hebron played into the wind in the first half of Thursday’s game, but the Lady Hawks had a lot of possession and got the golden goal on a great strike by senior forward Liv Howard in the 15th minute.
But the one thing that Boyd didn’t do was panic. The Lady Broncos answered five minutes later on a strike by junior Ella Lewis, and junior Liz Eddy put Boyd ahead for good in the second half, leading to a 2-1 victory from Little Elm’s Lobo Stadium.
“We have a veteran team,” Ramos said. “We’ve been in these situations before. I told them there is going to be adversity. We’re playing one of the best teams in the state. It’s a shame that this game is being played in the first round. We knew they would keep getting their chances. We just kept fighting.”
Hebron (18-4-1) came into the contest winners of seven straight games, and the Lady Hawks had all of the momentum in the early going despite having to play into the wind.
Senior forward Aryanna Jimison’s playmaking ability was on display throughout the contest, and it was a free kick by her in the 15th minute that set up Howard, who kicked the ball over the head of Boyd sophomore keeper Shelby Henderson for a 1-0 Hebron lead.
“I thought we were fine going into the wind,” said Robert Vaughn, Hebron head coach. “We had a lot of chances, but we knew that they had a lot of speed and got back and covered us. They had a jump ball that they won and that led to a goal for them.”
Boyd adjusted well defensively after giving up the game’s first goal with Ramos crediting his midfielders and defenders. Hebron’s dynamic forward trio of Howard, Jimison and freshman Jordan Hill came into the game having combined for 47 goals and 39 assists but were held scoreless over the final 75 minutes.
The Lady Broncos hit the crossbar moments before Howard’s goal, but Boyd got on the board in the 20th minute. A free kick led to an unassisted goal kicked by Lewis from in front of the net, to level the score at 1-1.
It remained a tie game until the 47th minute, where Boyd had more pressure despite going into the wind.
Boyd’s midfield did a great job of forcing turnovers, and that led to multiple rushes up the field. After senior midfielder Grace Morrissey won a challenge against a Hebron player near the Lady Bronco team bench, it generated an odd-man rush for Boyd going the opposite direction. Eddy finished the play with a goal to give Boyd a 2-1 lead.
“Our team seems to play a little better against the wind,” Ramos said. “With the way that we play, we try to play with the ball on the ground. When you have the wind the wind at your back, things can sometimes get away from you. It kind of worked in our favor.”
Clinging to a one-goal lead, Boyd needed Henderson to be sharp in net. Henderson accepted the challenge.
Henderson made multiple diving saves, including on a service from Howard to Jimison, who kicked the ball from straight on. Henderson also beat Hill in a one-on-one situation in front of the net. Jimison also hit the crossbar.
“She’s incredible,” Ramos said of Henderson. “I don’t know how we would have done it without her.”
Boyd will play the Highland Park-Arlington Lamar winner in the area round next week at a date, time and place to be determined.
Saddle up: Photos from McKinney Boyd's 2-1 bi-district soccer win over Hebron
