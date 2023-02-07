Scout Carrell Coppell

Coppell senior Scout Carrell captured first place at 132 pounds at the District 6-6A wrestling tournament at Coppell High School on Friday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Although an ice storm forced the District 6-6A wrestling tournament to be postponed by two days, it didn’t slow down the momentum of the Coppell Cowgirls.

Coppell came into the district tournament having captured first place in five of the previous six tournaments the Cowgirls had competed in. The Cowgirls continued their winning ways Friday as Coppell totaled 207 points to finish in a tie for first place with Euless Trinity.

