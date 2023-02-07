Although an ice storm forced the District 6-6A wrestling tournament to be postponed by two days, it didn’t slow down the momentum of the Coppell Cowgirls.
Coppell came into the district tournament having captured first place in five of the previous six tournaments the Cowgirls had competed in. The Cowgirls continued their winning ways Friday as Coppell totaled 207 points to finish in a tie for first place with Euless Trinity.
Overall, the Cowgirls advanced 11 wrestlers to this week’s Region I-6A Tournament in Haltom City and crowned two district champions in the process. Scout Carrell won all three matches by pin to secure the title at 132 pounds and improve to 30-1 on the season. Araceli Reynoso earned first place at 120 pounds after going 2-0 in that weight division.
Karissa Godhia (126 pounds), Jessica Mendez-Gil (138), Cassie Bonacci (145) are bound for the region meet after locking up second place. Annie Reeder (100), Piper Carrell (107), Julie Rodriguez (152), Casey Sparks (165) and Anna Lopez (185) wrestled to bronze. Fallon Silva won her last two matches to earn fourth place at 235.
Coppell’s boys will also have plenty of representation in Haltom City as the Cowboys qualified nine wrestlers for the regional tournament. Isaiah Francis spear-headed Coppell’s third-place finish Friday in the team standings at the district meet by capturing first place at 190 pounds. Noah Hotta was the runner-up at 150 pounds, while Cooper Johnson wrestled to second place at 215 pounds. Jacob Abraham (106), Camden McGregor (126), Kris Salazar (132), Richard Gonzales (157) and James Cameron (165) placed third in their respective weight-class divisions. Momeen Abbasher (285) is also a regional qualifier.
Little Elm junior Emily Pedro remained perfect on the season, improving to 22-0 after earning first place at 126 pounds. She was one of two Lobo wrestlers to capture a district title on Friday. Brandon Kirk squeaked out an 8-6 decision in the final to finish in first place 138 pounds. Luke Dabliz took third place at 175 pounds. Giuseppe Minutillo (120) and Phoenix Herold (150) were fourth-place finishers.
Marcus also had a big day on the mat, especially on the boys’ side as the Marauders, overall, advanced 11 wrestlers to the regional tournament. Kevin Farrell was named the tournament’s most outstanding male wrestler after he captured first place at 157 pounds. He was one of two Marauders to win a district title. Chris Rouse put forth a dominating performance to capture the top finish at 120 pounds. Trevor Trueheart (106), Gavin Garcia (138), Dylan Beall (144) and Kazuma Crull (175) wrestled to second place. Cameron Childress (113), Eugene Davis (165) and Erik Soelberg (190) finished in fourth place.
Representing the Lady Marauders at the regional meet will be Kennedy Cagle (138) and Marisa Kloefkorn (185), both of whom captured fourth place.
Flower Mound crowned two district champions Friday. Lillian Zepata went 2-0 with two pins to earn first place at girls’ 100 pounds, while on the boys’ side, Dylan Sharkey also won every bout via pin to capture first place at 150 pounds.
The Jaguar boys received strong performances from their lower-weight division wrestlers. Lane Wilson (113), Nathan Sharkey (120) and Rex Armstrong (138) took third place, while Anthony Zapata (144) captured fourth place.
The Lady Jaguars advanced four wrestlers to the regional meet. In addition to Lillian Zepata’s first-place finish, Flower Mound received a runner-up finish at 165 from Siddie Hoffen, third-place finishes from Isabella Dasilva (114), Gwendolyn Musser (132) and a fourth-place finish from Riley Reece (107).
Stephanie Negrete led the charge for Hebron, winning the district title at girls 185 pounds. She is one of 10 Hawks that qualified for the regional meet. Also on the girls’ side, Haley Kennedy was third at 120. Hebron qualified eight boys for the second event of the postseason. Christian Contreras (126), Kason Mitchell (132) and Aubrey Lovett (165) wrestled to second place. Jordan Parks (190) and Gonzalo Montes (285) both captured bronze. Alexander Barros (138), Jacob Goodrich (157) and Joshua Johnson-Cantrell (215) placed fourth.
Lewisville was also a force at the district meet as the Farmers advanced seven wrestlers to the regional meet. Michael Tellez (boys 285) and Ileah Brown (girls 114) wrestled to second place in their respective weight divisions. Kalandria Carter (girls 235) finished with three straight wins to capture third place. Sam Foster (boys 144) also earned third place. Ashylynn Phillips (girls 126), Emelyn Sanchez (girls 152) and Kalen Rice (boys 170) are also bound for the regional meet after they wrestled to fourth place.
