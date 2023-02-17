Carrollton’s annual Run for Rover 5K is quickly approaching, where the community is invited to run alongside their pup in the race.

Carrollton’s Run for Rover 5K event began in 2017 to target the ever-growing Carrollton canine community and showcase the newly constructed McInnish Dog Park, said Kyla Pruitt, Recreation Supervisor at the City of Carrollton. This year's Run for Rover 5K is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at McInnish Dog Park.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

