Carrollton’s annual Run for Rover 5K is quickly approaching, where the community is invited to run alongside their pup in the race.
Carrollton’s Run for Rover 5K event began in 2017 to target the ever-growing Carrollton canine community and showcase the newly constructed McInnish Dog Park, said Kyla Pruitt, Recreation Supervisor at the City of Carrollton. This year's Run for Rover 5K is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at McInnish Dog Park.
“The Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center neighbors the McInnish Dog Park and they too benefit from the race as 100% of the net proceeds go to the animals in Carrollton’s care,” she said. “Run for Rover also features a 1-mile walk/run option and other activities like a peanut butter eating contest for the pups as well as several vendors with info on pet health, goodies, community resources, and treats.”
Each year, between 200-300 people and around 100-150 dogs dash for the finish line. Individuals who do not have a dog are still welcome to participate and if someone is looking for their new best friend, they are encouraged to stop by the animal shelter.
“Events like Carrollton’s annual Run for Rover 5K are great for participants to both enjoy a fun activity and benefit the animals in the care of Carrollton Animal Services at the same time,” said Travis Caperton, Animal Services Manager for the City of Carrollton. “This fundraiser is a great partnership among city departments, and it helps create opportunities for animals to be placed in happy and healthy homes. We look forward to the race each year as it showcases the Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center facility as well as the City’s McInnish Sports Complex. We encourage all race participants to stop in and perhaps pick up a new furry family friend.”
To date, the event has raised $13,000 for Carrollton Animal Services so that staff can provide food, vaccinations, heartworm treatments, and spay or neuter procedures as needed. The race helps to raise awareness for what Carrollton Animal Services staff does for the community and the care they deliver to surrendered and abandoned pets or other animals in need, Pruitt said.
“The goal each year is to raise at least $2,000 and typically, because of this great community, we exceed our goal,” she said. “For Reference, $2,000 can provide 500 canine 4-in-1 vaccinations; or 3,200 servings of dog food; or 5,150 servings of cat food; or five lifesaving heartworm treatments; or 33 spay or neuter procedures.”
If you’re not a fan of running or don’t have a furry friend of your own but still want to show support, Carrollton has expanded its donation boxes to other city facilities such as both Rosemeade and Crosby Recreation Centers, the senior center, and city hall to collect blankets, food, or cleaning supplies for the adoption center.
Runners registering by Tuesday, Feb. 21 are guaranteed a race T-shirt, race bag, and race bib for 5K participants. Dogs can participate at no additional charge. Any changes made to a registration after Feb. 21 will incur a $5 change fee.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
