The Sam Pack Auto Group coordinated and hosted a "Working Women" Networking meeting focusing on women entrepreneurs and building a mentorship culture.  The location for this panel/forum was at the Pack Museum.  

Fifty-six business and community leaders came from three different cities to discuss ideas and concepts with a four-member panel.  Coppell's Mayor Karen Hunt, Coppell ISD's School Board President Tracy Fisher, City Council from Coppell - Nancy Yingling, Farmers Branch City Council Cristal Retana, Terry Lynne, Mayor Pro-tem John Norwood, and State Representative Michelle Beckley and staff were some of the distinguished attendees. 

Overall, the evening was enlightening and informative.  This event was coordinated and run by representatives of the six dealerships of the Sam Pack Auto Group. 

