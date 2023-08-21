Saturdays on the Square, a recurring event held every second Saturday of the month, promises Carrollton residents an array of engaging activities that aim to bring the community together.
These programs and events are aimed at helping to revitalize the downtown area, a key focus for the Mayor Steve Babick and the Carrollton City Council for several years. Saturdays on the Square events draw people to Historic Downtown Carrollton and promote community, economic impact and more.
“Saturdays on the Square was never intended to be a big signature event, but just something to enhance the experience while they were down there, month to month," said Heather Smith, Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton.
Transformation of the downtown area began around a decade ago when previous Mayor Matthew Marchant aimed to turn the space into more of a downtown square.
“We just tried to do three to five events a year and then listened to what the community wanted and liked, and then grew it from there,” said Scott Whitaker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Carrollton. “Saturdays on the Square kind of was that piece that you’ve seen grow from that.”
A sense of community has been promoted through these events, providing a platform for people to come together, whether it's with family, friends, or neighbors. As businesses and apartments have flourished in the area, the revitalized town square has become a hub of community engagement and economic impact.
By encouraging attendees to explore local businesses, Saturdays on the Square reinforces support for them in the area. The event’s raise awareness about local establishments and Whitaker said that attendees may discover new restaurants, shops, and cafes every time they visit the downtown region.
"The economic piece is grander than just the night of the event," Whitaker said.
A highlight of the Saturdays on the Square programs is the Loyalty Card Program, which was introduced last year. Participants can pick up a card at any event and have it punched by event staff. After accumulating six punches from different events, attendees can redeem their cards for a special gift.
“It provides a sense of not just another kind of initiative, but another incentive for them to come back and experience what we have and what the city has to offer to them,” Smith said. “And also, to promote businesses or anything else that is down there.”
Measuring the impact of these events proves challenging, given the varied nature of the activities. While some events draw smaller crowds, others, like movie nights or special holiday events, can attract several hundred attendees.
Featured Local Savings
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.