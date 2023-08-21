Saturdays on the Square, a recurring event held every second Saturday of the month, promises Carrollton residents an array of engaging activities that aim to bring the community together.

These programs and events are aimed at helping to revitalize the downtown area, a key focus for the Mayor Steve Babick and the Carrollton City Council for several years. Saturdays on the Square events draw people to Historic Downtown Carrollton and promote community, economic impact and more.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments