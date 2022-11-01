See how the Historic Downtown Carrollton Association works to preserve Carrollton's legacy

Downtown Carrollton celebrated its centennial in 2013, but there’s several aspects to the community that keep the party going.
Downtown Carrollton is home to two parks that pay homage to the center of the community that started the City of Carrollton more than a century ago. The Switchyard’s existence has brought commerce and mercantile interests that have helped to stimulate life within restaurants, retail stores and other services.
The Historic Downtown Carrollton Association (HDCA), previously known as the Old Downtown Carrollton Association, has helped preserve the legacy of the city and will continue to do so for the next 100 years.
“The HDCA exists to preserve, promote, and encourage the civic, social, tourist, commercial and economic welfare of the Historic Downtown area of the City of Carrollton,” said Andrew Guiette, the president of the HDCA.
Guiette and other members of the HDCA work to promote the area through advertising, events and other promotions as a safe, family-oriented place. He said they have community outreach each year through fundraisers, food drives and donations to organizations within Carrollton.
The association went through a name change because Downtown Carrollton is just not old anymore, Guiette said.
“We have new residences and new businesses and we are an area of growth, but we are still historic, with 100 years of history and a great story,” he said.
The first known settlers in the Carrollton area were William and Mary Larner who arrived in 1842. In that same year, Isaac Webb visited the area and returned to his home in Missouri with samples of the local soil, according to Historic Downtown Carrollton’s website.
Webb and his wife left Missouri the next year to settle in the Carrollton area and began to build their new home in Texas. Carrollton got its name from the A.W. Perry family who were from Carrollton, Illinois.
Agriculture became the first major industry in the area and some of the first buildings were the grist mills on the Trinity River, which are remembered today with Trinity Mills Road that runs through Carrollton.
Then came the schools in 1856 and the railroad in 1881, and in 1882, the population of Carrollton had increased to 500.
In 1900, Carrollton’s old town square was platted and it still exists today, surrounded by local businesses. By 1950, the population of Carrollton was around 1,600 and the city continued to grow substantially over the next four decades and today, the city is estimated to have over 122,000 residents.
The HDCA was founded to recognize the importance of this history, but there is no exact date for when the association was started. Members of the association are notable members in the city and it originally started with merchants and business owners.
“I have served for the last four years as president of this organization, but the people that led this organization before me, board members and volunteers, made this organization what it is and what it will continue to be, “ Guiette said. “Each member of this organization, whether they had a seat on the board or not, was and are an important part of Downtown Carrollton.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
