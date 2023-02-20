Hannah Harness is a lifelong Carrollton resident and a junior at Hebron High School. She is a member of the school’s thespian society and varsity theater class. She aims to go to Texas A&M after graduating. She hopes to work with students to foster a love for life that theater offered her.
How did you get involved in theater?
I was the youngest out of 5, so I always found myself searching for the spotlight a little. I started doing these little kids productions, and just kept on searching for more and more ways to get myself on stage the older I got. The energy on stage was definitely different, but it seemed the older I got, the more magical it became to perform in front of others. Once I got into middle school and even in high school, I kept finding myself committing more and more of myself to the program because of the love I have for it.
What is the favorite role you have played?
We did this project my freshman year of theater where we wrote and performed our own monologues. I spent a lot of time preparing mine, and re-writing it, and just trying to create this character that somehow appealed to me beyond any other character I have ever played. It was extremely challenging to do, but I finished it! I don’t think it was really that good of a performance looking back on it, but I’m really proud of the work I did with it! It pushed me artistically and was so fun to do.
How do you prepare for your roles?
Every role is a little different in how I connect myself to the character and how I understand them, so for me there isn’t a set process of preparation. It usually goes along the lines of reading the script and understanding their circumstances: what time in history the play is occurring, how old they are, the relationship they have with the person, etc. From there, I play with how they would act to the situation in rehearsal, and adjust accordingly. If there is a character I just can’t understand the motive on, I’ll sometimes journal as if I was the character answering a list of questions; that usually ends up getting me out of the rut and creating a deeper understanding of the character.
What is the most rewarding thing about being a part of theater?
There is something so special about performing on stage with people who all share the same love of the craft as you. No matter how upset I am, once I go on stage with all my friends — even when there is not a single soul in the audience — I have the most fun playing pretend with them for a couple hours. I have created the most special friendships with people; we all seem to support each other at our lowest points, and elevate each other to reach our highest points. When we compete with our shows, we all just feed each other's energy and uplift everyone. It’s really the greatest feeling to know no matter what happens, I’ll always have a group of people that will support me endlessly. I really couldn’t ask for better people.
What’s the most challenging?
Art tends to create intense opinions and feelings, and this does not escape a theater space. The nature of our art is that we are competing for attention, for roles, for recognition, and it tends to drive people a bit mad. Everyone will somehow find their way back and be supportive and encouraging for the show. However, that week before opening, tensions run high, and it really can bring out the worst bits of a person.
What is your favorite childhood memory?
I would have to say anytime I look back most fondly on Christmas with my brothers before we all grew up. We were all so excited to open our presents, and would stay up all night quietly whispering about what we think we’re going to get.
What are your hobbies?
Whenever I have time, I really enjoy working out: whether it be running or weightlifting. I also love to write random little stories and poems. I also recently picked up reading, and I always try to make sure I have time for that. I also love listening to music whenever I possibly can.
What is something about you that readers would never guess to be true?
I really don’t like musicals! Of course, I have my favorites, and I’ve seen a bunch. But I actually refuse to participate in any school musicals and avoid going to see them any time I can. I do love movie musicals, this is the one and only exception, but besides that I don’t care for them at all. I don’t have a great singing voice, and I’m totally turned off by the characters drawn in musicals, I just avoid them as much as possible.
