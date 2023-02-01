The house that holds the Denton County African American Museum was built in 1904 as part of an African American neighborhood known as Quakertown, according to Discover Denton.
During the 1920s, Quakertown came to an end after the city relocated the entire community, moving the house with it. After a second relocation, the house currently serves as a museum that chronicles the lives of Denton County African American families and the history of Quakertown.
During Black History Month, the museum and the Denton County Office of History and Culture will offer a variety of educational events and programs in partnership with and for members of the local community.
“It is important for museums to offer public programming during Black History Month to allow communities a space to gather to learn and celebrate the stories and accomplishments of African Americans in our own communities,” said Kelsey Jistel, Curator of Educational Programs for the Denton County Office of History and Culture. “At the Denton County Office of History and Culture, we felt that it was important to offer multiple opportunities for the public to participate in Black History Month through visiting our exhibits, speaker series, and guided tours.”
Starting off the month at the Denton County Office of History and Culture, staff is offering “A look into the Woods House,” which will showcase items that will be displayed in the Woods House once restoration is completed.
The restoration of the Woods House will be completed later this year, and staff at the Denton County Office of History and Culture is opening this new exhibit at the Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum to showcase items that will be on display in the new house museum once it opens. The exhibit is located in the rotunda on all three floors of the Courthouse Museum and opened on Jan. 25 and will remain open until April 27.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., there will be a presentation on the Woods House restoration. Curator of Collections Kim Cupit will present about the Woods House restoration at the Emily Fowler Library at 502 Oakland Street and educate attendees on the history of the Woods House and the Woods family.
As we get closer to opening the Woods House Museum later this year, we wanted to offer the public a look into the restoration project and the exhibit process,” Jistel said. “The Woods House, one of the last remaining houses from Denton’s historic African-American neighborhood known as Quakertown, is currently being restored at the Denton County Historical Park. The new house museum will focus on the Woods family’s life in Southeast Denton, specifically the impact of the Civil Rights Movement in the area. By sharing these exciting updates on this project, we hope that it will encourage community members to reflect on their own experiences. As a local history museum, it’s important to us that we continue to learn new information and collect stories and artifacts that represent our community.”
In addition to Woods House educational events, the Denton County Office of History and Culture is also offering “Texas Talks Speaker Series: Our Stories: Black Families in Early Dallas.” On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse-on-the-Square, Judith Garrett Segura will discuss the book “Our Stories: Black Families in Early Dallas” and the legacy of the late Dr. George Keton, founder of Remembering Black Dallas.
Office staff is also offering a Quakertown Park walking tour this month to share the history of the people and places of Denton’s historic African American neighborhood known as Quakertown. The walking tour is on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. and will conclude at the Denton County Historical Park where attendees can visit the Denton County African American Museum and view current restorations of the Woods House.
All exhibits, lectures, and events are free and open to the public.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.