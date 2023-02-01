Denton County Black History Month.jpeg

The Denton County Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum.

 Courtesy of the Denton County Office of History and Culture

The house that holds the Denton County African American Museum was built in 1904 as part of an African American neighborhood known as Quakertown, according to Discover Denton.

During the 1920s, Quakertown came to an end after the city relocated the entire community, moving the house with it. After a second relocation, the house currently serves as a museum that chronicles the lives of Denton County African American families and the history of Quakertown.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

