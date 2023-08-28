The first day of fall is less than a month away, and Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department has residents covered with plenty of special events planned in the next few months.
Take a look at special events scheduled for the remainder of this year below.
Saturdays on the Square
Happening every second Saturday of the month, Saturdays on the Square offers residents a variety of activities to engage in while also helping to promote community in Historic Downtown Carrollton. There are four events left this year, which are as follows:
- Sept. 9 at sunset: Celebrate 25 years of “The Parent Trap” under the stars.
- Oct. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live entertainment, games, crafts, and more.
- Nov. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Bring your lightly worn coats and winter garments to the square as the city partners with Metrocrest Services to swap your clothing for a cup of cocoa.
- Dec. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Decorate your own Christmas cookie while you shop small for those last-minute gifts in Historic Downtown Carrollton.
Pooch Pool Party
On Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 3 p.m., visit the Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex for a pooch pool party. Dogs cost $5 for entry and humans are free. Since the dog days of summer are almost over, bring your dog out for a day of fun in the sun for a chance to splash around and play with their four-legged friends. Texas Coalition for Animal Protection will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. offering rabies vaccinations, Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center will be offering free city registrations for your pets, and other dog-friendly vendors will be on-site.
World of Foodies
World of Foodies is back in Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 9 p.m. Bring an appetite and feast in a world of culture and cuisine, while enjoying live performances. Entry to the event is free, but purchases from vendors selling food, crafts, artwork, and culture artifacts will be on site.
Perry Pumpkin Patch and Craft Fair
On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, step into the beauty of fall as the museum and Pearl Perry Gravley Park are decorated for a celebration of all things autumn and homemade crafts. The event is free and allows residents to immerse themselves in the joy of classic, old-fashioned games. Craft vendors will also be on site.
Ghost Town
On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m., visit Historic Downtown Carrollton for a thrilling ghost hunt on the square, followed by a celebration. Indulge in sweet treats, try your creativity with exciting crafts, and test your skills at carnival games. As the sun sets, the city will be screening the family-friendly “Monster House.” This event is free and open to the public.
Festival at the Switchyard
Festival at the Switchyard is back in Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 13th annual festival will provide free family-friendly, community-centered fun to residents. Try a bite from a variety of food vendors, shop festival booths and downtown stores, take a break in the beer garden, or rock along with the main stage entertainment. There will also be a free activity area with carnival games, inflatables, bungee trampolines, face painters, a craft area, and more.
Christmas at the Perry
The A.W. Perry Homestead Museum will be hosting Christmas celebrations on Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Visit the museum for a free stroll through Pearl Perry Gravley Park where glowing lights will illuminate the grounds. Peek into the Christmas huts and catch a glimpse of how the holiday season was celebrated at the turn of the 20th century. Step inside the Perry home, which will be adorned with traditional Victorian style Christmas with a modern twist. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.
Santa on the Square
Finishing out the year with special events is Santa on the Square on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton. The event is free and allows residents to experience the holiday spirit as the city lights the Carrollton tree. There will also be a drone light show and decorations throughout the square. Local performances will take the stage throughout the evening and vendors will also be on site.
This is not a comprehensive list of all special events happening in Carrollton this fall. For more information, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/events.
