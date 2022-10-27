A Seed Library is a collection of free seeds for the community that allow people to take, grow, and share. In late September, the Josey Ranch Lake Library in Carrollton created a Seed Library of its own, producing positive feedback from the community since its implementation.
The goal of the Seed Library at Josey Ranch Lake Library is to provide access to seeds to grow, support engagement with all levels of gardeners within Carrollton, and share gardening resources that are available at the library.
“It has been kind of in the works honestly for about four years and finally, we just felt the urgency to go ahead and get it done this summer,” said Diana Slavinsky, the community engagement supervisor for the Carrollton Public Library. “Knowing that there’s a lot of interest during COVID and with seeds, we’re trying to increase equity and accessibility to them, but also draw upon that we have plants in our general area too, so it’s a little bit of wildflowers, native plants, and also food and vegetable and fruit seeds.”
The library had a display unit that staff was using for books in the downtown Carrollton area and soon, it was not being utilized anymore because of the pandemic. Library staff revitalized the cart and it’s now being used as the Seed Library.
“We had all of these different community elements sort of coexisting and finally, we did have a community member who spoke at our library advisory board and she’d seen it in Dallas and just was interested in pursuing it,” Slavinsky said.
Community members wishing to use the Seed Library do not need a library card because library staff are aiming to create as few barriers as possible. The Seed Library is first-come, first-serve and there is no minimum or maximum to how many seeds you can take, but only a certain amount of seeds are displayed at a time.
Friends of the Carrollton Public Library has helped support the Seed Library by bringing in the initial shipment of seeds and helping to get the program on its feet. With each shipment, inventory differs because of availability and donations. The community is also welcome to donate seeds to the Seed Library.
To donate, seeds can be brought in-person to the Josey Ranch Lake Library and staff accepts commercial seed packages (unopened or leftover), harvested seeds that are clean and dry, or seeds for vegetable, flowers, herbs, and native species.
Since the Seed Library is fairly new, it’s hard to tell how it is benefiting the community so far, but feedback has been really positive, Slavinsky said.
“Right now it’s positive and mostly just based on feedback and we hope we’ll get some more understanding of the tangible benefits in the next year or so as people try to grow things,” she said.
When it comes to long-term goals, the library is aiming to provide more items and resources for the community to use in their seed growing journey, such as hosting a plant swap or providing educational classes.
There are resources on the Carrollton’s Public Library’s website that outline the library’s seed inventory, how to plant seeds, and other informative topics.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.