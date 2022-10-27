A Seed Library is a collection of free seeds for the community that allow people to take, grow, and share. In late September, the Josey Ranch Lake Library in Carrollton created a Seed Library of its own, producing positive feedback from the community since its implementation.

The goal of the Seed Library at Josey Ranch Lake Library is to provide access to seeds to grow, support engagement with all levels of gardeners within Carrollton, and share gardening resources that are available at the library.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments