Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library will host the Metrocrest Community Job Fair on Monday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library, located at 1700 Keller Springs Road.

Preregistration is requested for this free event, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers and/or hiring managers from participating companies, and in some cases, interview on-site. Professional attire is recommended. Bring your resume or print a copy at the library.

