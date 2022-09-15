Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library will host the Metrocrest Community Job Fair on Monday, September 19 from 1-4 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library, located at 1700 Keller Springs Road.
Preregistration is requested for this free event, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers and/or hiring managers from participating companies, and in some cases, interview on-site. Professional attire is recommended. Bring your resume or print a copy at the library.
“Both the Carrollton Public Library and Metrocrest Services are committed to providing workforce development resources for citizens to help them set and achieve personal, professional, and financial goals,” said Rachel Young, Josey Ranch Lake Library Branch Manager. “We hope citizens seeking employment will take advantage of this great opportunity to meet employers face-to-face and make lasting professional connections.”
Current participating employers are the City of Carrollton, Auto Home Plus, Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, the City of Farmers Branch, Comfort Keepers, Coppell Independent School District, Elliot Electric, Engineering Consulting Services, Impact Property Solutions, North Texas Food Bank, Prime Health Care, Renaissance Hotels, Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford, TDIndustries, The Westwood School, and UPS.
“Events such as the Metrocrest Community Job Fair play an essential role in the organization’s efforts to provide opportunities and community resources that foster independence and self-sufficiency,” said Nedrena P. Reese, Metrocrest Services Workforce Manager. “This community collaboration is a perfect example of what building a stronger community looks like in action.”
The City of Carrollton and Metrocrest Services hope to expand the resources available to citizens by bringing together employees and employers and strengthen the community from within to make the Metrocrest area a place where everyone can live, work, and play.
The job fair is held in partnership with the City of Carrollton, Metrocrest Services, the Town of Addison, the City of Coppell, the City of Farmers Branch, and is sponsored by Dallas College. For more information, call 972-466-4800 or visit cityofcarrollton.com/library. To register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/events and select Community Job Fair.
