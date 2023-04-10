Amanda Robertson has been a member of Serve Denton’s Board of Directors since joining in 2020 and steps into her third year, ready to take the lead as the 2023 Serve Denton board chair. The organization serves 21 nonprofits in the area and Robertson said becoming board chair this year was an easy yes.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I moved to Texas and settled in Denton in 2005. I am originally from Oklahoma. I’ve been married to my husband Kendell for 22 years and we have an 18-year-old son. I am a Texas Women’s University graduate.
Tell me about your life as a small business owner.
The business is what brought us to Texas. My husband worked for the previous owner, and we were able to purchase that company in 2010. Being a small business owner has its ups and downs, but it’s been a great opportunity for my husband and I to partner together and provide a service to the community.
What are you most looking forward to in your role as 2023 board chair for Serve Denton?
A couple of the things that I am most looking forward to as the 2023 board chair is creating a greater connection with the board as a whole and its individual members. Also, I’m really looking forward to networking with other nonprofits and community agencies within Denton, Denton County, and the state of Texas. I’m excited about the widespread opportunities we have coming up like a national conference in Detroit this October where we will present on the Serve Denton model.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Denton or Denton County?
I love visiting the Denton Square, grabbing a cup of coffee, a dinner, or simply walking around. I also really enjoy going out to the lake for camping and kayaking.
How did you originally get involved with Serve Denton?
I was approached by Pat Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Serve Denton, about coming on as part of the board. I came in for a tour of the facility, and he gave me a clear understanding of what Serve Denton does, which made it an easy yes.
What are some goals that you have as chair for Serve Denton?
My biggest goal for this year is board engagement. I hope to give the board members confidence to go out as ambassadors for Serve Denton and Serve Lewisville. Also, I’m giving them a space where they know their voices are valued and heard.
What are you passionate about?
I am most passionate about my faith, mental health advocacy, and bringing hope and strength to the least of these.
Who or what inspires you?
I am most inspired by the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, his ability to connect faith, love and humanity speaks to the very depths of my soul. It challenges me to see the world through the lens that it should be. I am also inspired by sacrifice, especially those who are willing to give up, or do without so others may have something. It is very moving to me.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love spending time with my family and my great group of friends. I do a lot of volunteer work with the Denton County Friends of the Family as a SAT volunteer. I teach self-defense for the Denton County sheriff’s department in their women’s empowerment program. I also serve in a couple of different ministries.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be involved with nonprofit organizations?
Do it! There are so many nonprofits out there spanning every possible need. Find what you’re passionate about and jump in. Use your gifts. Nonprofits will gladly welcome what you have to offer. Whether you want to roll up your sleeves, get your hands dirty, and do the hard work, sit on a board to help make decisions, or if you don’t have time, but you can give money, all is needed.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.