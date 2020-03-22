Shelter in place order for Dallas County

Dallas County has amended their Disaster Declaration to include the order for all individuals anywhere in Dallas County to shelter in place. This order affects everyone in Dallas County, and is effective 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 23 through April 3.
In addition to the measures spelled out in previous orders, the Shelter in Place order includes all individuals currently living within Dallas County are ordered to shelter at their place of residence.
All persons may leave their residences only for essential activities, or to provide or perform essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses (please see Section 2, entitled “Definitions,” of the order for a definition of these terms in the attached order.
All businesses operating within Dallas County, except essential businesses, are required to cease all activities at facilities located within the county. For clarity, businesses may continue operations consisting exclusively of employees or contractors performing activities at their own residences (i.e. working from home).
All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except as otherwise provided in the order. Nothing in this order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or living unit.
