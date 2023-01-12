Siemens eMobility, a global electric vehicle (EV) technology and infrastructure company, recently announced Carrollton as the site for its second U.S. manufacturing hub for EV charging operations.

This new site will be where the company will manufacture its new Buy American-compliant Level 2 AC electric vehicle charger, VersiCharge Blue. This will help support Siemens’ goal to manufacture more than one million EV chargers for the U.S. over the next three years.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

