Siemens eMobility, a global electric vehicle (EV) technology and infrastructure company, recently announced Carrollton as the site for its second U.S. manufacturing hub for EV charging operations.
This new site will be where the company will manufacture its new Buy American-compliant Level 2 AC electric vehicle charger, VersiCharge Blue. This will help support Siemens’ goal to manufacture more than one million EV chargers for the U.S. over the next three years.
“We are pleased that Siemens eMobility, a global electric vehicle company based in Germany, has chosen to retrofit an 80,000-square foot facility in Carrollton in order to manufacture electric vehicle chargers and other related technology,” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said. “It’s proof, once again, that Carrollton is an ideal place in which to do business, particularly with our easy access to thousands of potential employees for the roughly 100 new jobs this facility is poised to bring.”
The manufacturing space is expected to go online in 2023, which the company anticipates will create 100 new jobs within the facility and across the region.
“Luckily, with Carrollton’s manufacturing space at close to 97 percent occupied, the critical component is simply finding the physical space," Carrollton Director of Economic Development Robert Winningham said. "Manufacturing and warehouse space in Carrollton, and even the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is at a premium. This phenomenon often comes at a great benefit to residential taxpayers.”
The Carrollton site is located near several Siemens facilities that will help support speed to market. This includes the company’s Grand Prairie manufacturing hub where Siemens develops equipment that supports essential power infrastructure.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.