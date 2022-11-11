Hannah Redrow Olivia Lowary Delaney Nicholls

Hebron seniors, from left, Hannah Redrow (Louisiana-Monroe), Olivia Lowary (Central Oklahoma) and Delaney Nicholls (St. Mary’s College of California) each signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

CARROLLTON – Three tables were set side by side in Hebron’s gymnasium.

Hebron head volleyball coach Karin Keeney said a few words before Delaney Nicholls, Hannah Redrow and Olivia Lowary each signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments