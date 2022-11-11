CARROLLTON – Three tables were set side by side in Hebron’s gymnasium.
Hebron head volleyball coach Karin Keeney said a few words before Delaney Nicholls, Hannah Redrow and Olivia Lowary each signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
Redrow inked with Louisiana-Monroe. Lowary is bound for Central Oklahoma. Nicholls will head out west and play volleyball for St. Mary’s College of California.
It was one of several signing ceremonies on the docket at Hebron on Tuesday.
A few hours later, it was the girls soccer team’s turn. Aryanna Jimison will continue her playing career at Oklahoma. Eleanor Hays made it official with Clemson. Mya Williams inked with Auburn. Dani Pruitt is staying local, having signed with Texas Women’s University. Olivia Howard is bound for California-Santa Barbara.
Those five seniors helped to lead Hebron to a 15-3-5 record last season and a bi-district finalist finish.
Later that day, Hebron’s baseball team had one of its largest signing classes in program history, with a total of 12 Hawks signing on the dotted line.
Lane Haworth and Tyler Dobbs made it official with Wichita State. MJ Seo is another Division I signee, having inked with LSU. Cade Binion and Reid Hurtt will compete at North Central Texas College, while Aden Howard will be down the road at Dallas Baptist. Ian McCracken will take his talents to Fort Scott Community College. Will Patterson signed with Tyler Junior College. Brady Richardson will compete at Murray State. Catcher Ridings took the final step with Ranger College. Robert Sanford is bound for Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Elsewhere in Lewisville ISD, The Colony senior catcher/first baseman Sydney Young signed on the dotted line with Regis University in her family’s home. She will be reunited with The Colony alum Olivia Wick, who is a freshman with the Rangers’ softball team.
R.L. Turner’s Wyatt Apeldt will play men’s soccer for Oakland University, located in Rochester, Mich.
Coppell signees aplenty
Coppell was beaming Wednesday morning with 13 student-athletes signing a National Letter of Intent.
Reigning District 6-6A MVP TJ Pompey is one of two Cowboy baseball players to finalize his decision, having pledged his commitment to Texas Tech. Tanner Sever is also staying in Texas, having made it official with Texas-San Antonio.
Pompey and Sever helped to lead Coppell to two straight appearances in the regional semifinals, in addition to earning a share of the District 6-6A title earlier this year.
Another district MVP, Jules LaMendola, is bound for the Hoosier state after she signed a letter of intent to play women’s basketball for Indiana. LaMendola helped to lead Coppell to 37 wins and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals last season.
Coppell’s volleyball team had two players sign on Wednesday. Ekwe Anwah is bound for East Carolina. Allie Stricker will compete for Oklahoma Baptist.
A quartet of track and field standouts made it official. Sky Schuller, who has placed second in the state in the girls’ pole vault in each of the past two seasons, is bound for Stanford. Megan Judd, meanwhile, is taking her talents to Dartmouth. Waverly Hassman will also move to the northeast, and will compete for Northeastern University. Lulu Ehinger will compete in the triathlon for South Dakota.
Medleigh Danchak will continue her softball career at Hillsdale College, while Emily Fischetti inked with Messiah University.
Kirstin Angosta, who was a state qualifier in her first season with Coppell last season after she transferred from Bishop Gorman (Nev.), will suit up for TCU’s women’s golf team.
Lindsay Patton is a Baylor signee in women’s tennis. She was a state qualifier in mixed doubles this past spring.
UNLV pledge headlines Little Elm signing class
Seven Lobos made it official in front of a large crowd in Little Elm’s main gym.
Surrounded by her family, Little Elm senior guard and reigning District 5-6A MVP Amarachi Kimpson signed on the dotted line with UNLV. She helped to lead the Lady Lobos to a second-place finish in 5-6A and a bi-district playoff appearance last season.
The Lobos’ baseball team had the most representation with four players. Connor Davison and Paxton Markheim will continue their baseball careers together at Sterling College. Irvin Leonard is bound for Angelo State. Edward Chavez inked with Wayland Baptist.
Addisyn Brown will continue her soccer career at East Central University. Kyrsten Moran made it official with Butler Junior College. She helped to lead Little Elm to a complete turnaround last season, capped off with a bi-district playoff appearance.
Lewisville quartet signs
The Farmers’ baseball team had four student-athletes made it official on national signing day.
Drew Schmidt inked with UT Tyler. Jack Hasten is also staying in Texas, having signed with Odessa College. Ashton Henault will apply his skill set at Sterling. Kennedy Jennings is bound for Lyon College.
Four other Farmers had signing ceremonies outside of the school.
Lewisville’s softball team authored a resurgent campaign that included an area-round playoff berth. At least players from that team will continue their endeavors in college. Lizzie Smith is bound for TWU, while Rylee Brice will compete for George Washington.
Nicholas Allen will compete in the pool for Hendrix College’s swim team. Mya Black will be on her way to UT Permian Basin, where she will play volleyball for the Falcons.
Flower Mound recognizes large signing class
Jaguar Activity Center was full as 25 college signees participated on national signing day.
Senior Maddie Cox, the younger sister of former Baylor standout Lauren Cox, made it official with North Carolina State. She is one of two Lady Jaguar basketball teams that signed with an NCAA Division I school. Abbie Boutillier, a 6-foot-9 forward, will be the tallest player ever to play for Texas.
Ava Ciccarello will take her volleyball skill set to Central Oklahoma.
Flower Mound had three signees from the Lady Jaguars’ girls’ soccer team. Berkeley Morey is now a member of the University of the Cumberlands. Carly Gekas will stay local and compete with Dallas Baptist. Maya Cordova is bound for Weber State.
Six Lady Jaguar softball players made it official Wednesday. Abigail Jennings signed with Texas State. Anna Vibral will compete for West Florida University. Katie Cantrell is bound for the University of Akron. Logan Halleman will play for Texas Tech. Maithili Shah signed on the dotted line with the University of Rochester.
Three players that helped to lead Flower Mound to two state championships and a regional final in girls’ water polo signed on Wednesday. Alayna Ickert will compete for Augustana College. Ava Pawlik is bound for Siena College. Gwyneth Le inked with Indiana.
Halina Panczyszyn will compete for the Texas A&M swim team.
Chase Kiver will suit up for the University of Arkansas Monticello men’s golf team.
Brenden Kline (Brown), Evan Rolison (Ranger Junior College), Jacob Gholston (Oklahoma) and Ryder McDaniel (Frank Phillips) headline a star-studded cast for Flower Mound’s baseball team.
District 6-6A cross country champion Brayden Kennedy (Belmont) as well as Conrad Trezza (Arkansas-Fort Smith) will continue to run both cross country and track and field in college, while Emma McLaughlin (Stephen F. Austin) will compete in both track and field and soccer.
Talented Marcus class signs
Nineteen Marauders made it official with their college of choice on Wednesday.
Emma Sralla, who has the top two throws in the nation for the discus in 2022 and is the world U-20 champion, will continue her record-breaking endeavors with Stanford.
Bella Campos (Colorado School of Mines), Caroline Castans (Kansas), Carys Torgesen (Oral Roberts), Chloe Adams (Oklahoma) and Maddie Reynolds (Texas-San Antonio) all signed on the dotted line. Those five Lady Marauders helped to lead Marcus to back-to-back regional final appearances in girls soccer.
The Lady Marauder softball team is also fresh off an appearance in the regional final. Alea DeSerrano (St. Edward’s), Faith Drissel (Tarleton State), Raegan Sucher (Angelo State) and Tori Edwards (LSU) all signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Megan Marlin will compete in water polo for St. Francis University, while Teague Bates will be a member of the University of South Dakota men’s swim team.
Maggie Cox (Louisiana-Monroe) and Peyton Fredrick (East Texas Baptist) will play beach volleyball in college.
From the Marcus baseball team, Caden Sorrell (Texas A&M), Colton Boyd (Oklahoma Christian), Hank Harp (Navarro Junior College), Josh Walton (Mississippi Valley State) and Zach Kirkpatrick (McLennan Junior College) all signed on the dotted line on Wednesday. They helped to lead the Marauders to back-to-back regional semifinalist appearances.
Falcons take flight
Seven Lake Dallas student-athletes signed a NLOI on Wednesday morning.
David Jensen (Southern Virginia), Libby Thomson (North Central Texas College) and Waverly Harper (Delaware State) will play collegiate golf.
Olivia Wood (Ohio Northern) will continue her volleyball career in Ada, Ohio.
Kamryn Floyd (Arkansas State-Mountain Home) and Makenzie Wallace (Oklahoma Wesleyan) will play collegiate softball.
Grace Read is headed to Houston Christian for women’s soccer.
