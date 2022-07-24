In the community, Cattanach works with events as a part of her career and voluntarily. With a background in journalism and education, Cattanach uses the skill set she learned in order to create a means for the community to come together.
From planting flowers to honor the people of Ukraine to helping organize a community vigil for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Joanna Cattanach has done her part to bring the city of Carrollton together through a variety of community events.
After moving back to Carrollton, Cattanach said that she wanted to create organization and the ability to connect into her community that she had seen previously in the Dallas area.
“...It’s sometimes hard to find that in Carrollton. I think that’s changing, but I filled in to avoid that,” said Cattanach, “I hope that we can continue to grow.”
“It’s something that I can do at a professional level, but it's also just something I can do that’s needed in times of crisis so that’s what I’m able to do here. I also work with our local schools. I’m in the PTA and that’s just, it's sort of a process of everything so in essence in some cases I’m compensated for my time and in other cases I freely give it because of the cause of the group or the service that it needs to be,” Cattanach said.
Some of the different events Cattanach has put together — along with the flowers for Ukraine and community vigil — include fundraising events for city council candidates, nonpartisan races and local Democrats.
Cattanach says that her passion helps her create these different opportunities for the community to connect.
“It comes out of my need to be together with people. Unfortunately just it's been a rough two years for a lot of people, not just with what happened in Uvalde but ongoing what’s happened, the pandemic and how hard it's been on communities and isolated by force by the rampant spread of coronavirus…and you know this is an opportunity for us to come together as a community,” Cattanach said.
Cattanach says the feedback she has received for the different events has been extremely positive.
“I mean it's really overwhelming sometimes. I only have a limited time in my day and so I really have to pace myself on what is the need, how much can I commit to, and what is the success of that commitment so I always want it to be attached to an outcome whether that's just a moment to grieve like a community vigil can be or whether it's behind a specific initiative,” said Cattanach, “…That’s the reality and that’s why it's so important for me to sort of fill a void.”
Upcoming events include kicking off a coordinated voting campaign for the three counties in the Carrollton area that is expected to start in August and working on creating a community event for Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) in September.
