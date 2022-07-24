Joanna Cattanach.jpg

After moving back to Carrollton, Cattanach said that she wanted to create organization and the ability to connect into her community that she had seen previously in the Dallas area.

From planting flowers to honor the people of Ukraine to helping organize a community vigil for the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Joanna Cattanach has done her part to bring the city of Carrollton together through a variety of community events.

After moving back to Carrollton, Cattanach said that she wanted to create organization and the ability to connect into her community that she had seen previously in the Dallas area.

Joanna Cattanach 2.jpg

In the community, Cattanach works with events as a part of her career and voluntarily. With a background in journalism and education, Cattanach uses the skill set she learned in order to create a means for the community to come together.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments