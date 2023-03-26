The battle for the District 6-6A title in boys basketball came down to the final day of the regular season.
City rivals Plano and Plano East battled to a first-place tie at 12-2 with the Wildcats holding the tiebreaker edge thanks to a pair of head-to-head victories over the Panthers. A mere three points decided the two meetings between the city rivals — a 60-59 overtime affair and a 52-50 thriller won on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by junior Justin Buenaventura.
And while the Wildcats captured consecutive district titles for the first time in 20 years, there were other teams that rose to the occasion and coaches recognized them for their hard work on the hardwood.
Lewisville made the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season and defeated Hebron twice in the same week to capture third place in 6-6A – the latter of those wins coming on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by senior Rakai Crawford – then defeated defending 6A state champion McKinney in bi-district for its first playoff win in three years.
The Farmers garnered four selections on the all-district team list, including a superlative winner. Senior guard Tre’Lin Green was named the 6-6A defensive player after he averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 steals, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Seniors Rakai Crawford (15.3 points, 2.0 3s per game) and Adrian Banks (16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds) landed on the first team. Junior Princeton is a second-team selection.
Although Hebron had to settle for fourth place, the Hawks overcame plenty of adversity to clinch a postseason berth. Hebron senior Alex Cotton, who was named the district’s offensive player of the year as a junior, missed the first 27 games due to injury, but the Hawks made it all the way to the Region I-6A tournament for just the third time in program history. Senior guard Nate Mercer also missed time to injury, as did junior Graham Moore.
Senior Jaden Clemons and junior Jalen Haynes more than picked up the slack and were rightfully named to the all-6-6A first team for their efforts. Clemons averaged a team-best 11.1 points with 3.8 rebounds, while Haynes contributed 8.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Overall, Hebron had a total of seven selections on the all-6-6A team. Senior Isaiah Dixon and junior Cameron Mennsfield landed on the second team. Senior Reed Pope, sophomore Ashton Toney and sophomore J’lyn Jenkins were named honorable mention.
Coppell reloaded its roster this season after losing four starters to graduation from last season’s team, but the Cowboys unleashed a breakout star in junior Arhan Lapsiwala. Lapsiwala helped lead Coppell to a 24-win season, and after averaging a team-best 14 points, was named to the 6-6A first team for his efforts.
Freshman Sibu Socks will also be a big piece going forward for the Cowboys. He was named to the 6-6A second team in his first season playing high school basketball. Coppell had two players earned honorable-mention selections in senior Alex Tung and junior Baron Tipton.
Marcus also has a bright future. Sophomore Jayden Ramnanan and freshman Luke Susko will be two big cogs going forward for the Marauders, who are under the direction of Matthew Wright, who completed his first season as head coach. Ramnanan was named to the second team, while Susko is an honorable-mention selection.
Flower Mound had one district honoree in senior Josh Lowe, who has been named to the second team.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.