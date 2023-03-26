Tre'Lin Green Lewisville

Lewisville senior Tre’Lin Green averaged more than four steals per game, earning him District 6-6A defensive player of the year honors.

 Photo courtesy of Dan Brown / TXActionPhoto.com

The battle for the District 6-6A title in boys basketball came down to the final day of the regular season.

City rivals Plano and Plano East battled to a first-place tie at 12-2 with the Wildcats holding the tiebreaker edge thanks to a pair of head-to-head victories over the Panthers. A mere three points decided the two meetings between the city rivals — a 60-59 overtime affair and a 52-50 thriller won on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by junior Justin Buenaventura.

