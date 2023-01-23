Jordan Thomas

Junior Jordan Thomas is averaging 8.4 rebounds for a Hebron team that is 9-0 to begin district play.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

Last week marked the start of the second half of conference play for girls basketball teams in Districts 5-6A, 6-6A and 9-5A.

Hebron sits atop District 6-6A with a perfect 9-0 mark, but Coppell and Flower Mound aren’t far behind. The Cowgirls, who split the conference title with Plano East last season, improved to 8-1 after Friday’s win at Marcus, while the Lady Jaguars were 6-3. East, at 5-4, moved within one game of 6-3 Flower Mound after Friday’s 31-25 victory against the Lady Jaguars.

