The city of Carrollton is excited to announce Grammy Award-winning, rock band Soul Asylum as the headline entertainment for the 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard on Saturday, November 5 in Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).Chart-topping bands Hoobastank and Lit will open, with alternative rockers Marcy Playground kicking off the nighttime entertainment.

Formed in 1981, Soul Asylum broke through commercially with the double-platinum 1992 album Grave Dancers Union. The full-length album earned steady alternative radio and MTV airplay on the strength of the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 hit "Runaway Train," which won the Grammy for Best Rock Song in 1994. Adding power to the album was number one modern rock smash "Somebody to Shove," as well as “Black Gold.” The video for “Runaway Train” by the Minneapolis band featured missing and exploited children and teens and brought two dozen children around the world home to their families. Soul Asylum continued to enjoy mainstream success with their next album, 1995's platinum certified Let Your Dim Light Shine, which featured the international hit "Misery." Soul Asylum will rock downtown Carrollton with songs from their extensive discography that includes 12 studio albums, two live albums, five compilation albums, two extended plays, and 22 singles. Their most recent album Hurry Up and Wait was released in 2020.

