Whether you’re wanting to spend some time outdoors, or would rather stay in and watch a movie with the family, there’s something for everyone this week in Carrollton and Lewisville. See five things happening in The Leader communities during the week of June 25.
Movie matinees at the library
Bring the family out to Josey Ranch Lake Library from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 26, to enjoy a matinee movie with Carrollton Public Library staff. This event, open to ages 5 and older, is the perfect outing for adults and kids alike. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to curl up with while enjoying the movie. Follow the adventures of a courageous canine as he tries to save the day in the 1995 Disney classic “Balto.”
Sounds of Lewisville
Hard Night’s Day, will be performing a Beatles tribute with The She, who creatively interprets songs across genres ranging from 60s country to 90s alternative to 2010s pop. They will be performing at Sounds of Lewisville on Tuesday, June 27 at 7 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza. Food vendors include Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Eggstand, and So Icy.
Neighborhood Networking Workshop
Join the City of Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office for a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (C.R.A.S.E.) workshop on Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carrollton Municipal Court building. This Neighborhood Networking Workshop will take an in-depth look at who an active shooter can be and how bystanders play a vital role in lessening the impact of an active shooter. Registration is required and can be completed on www.cityofcarrollton.com/NNWorkshops.
Friday Family Matinee
Join the Lewisville Public Library staff for screening of family-friendly, PG-rated movies all summer long. A free ticket is required for entry and free tickets are handed out at the youth services desk starting 30 minutes before the program. This week’s movie is on June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lewisville Public Library and will be a showing of “DC League of Super Pets.”
Nature walk
Animal tracks, deer trails, singing birds, trees with personality – you never know what you’ll find on LLELA’s free (with $5/vehicle paid entry to LLELA), nature walk. This family friendly hike will last about two hours and happens on July 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. This leisurely walk will be led by Rick and Lisa Travis from the Blackland Prairie Texas Master Naturalist chapter and promises to be filled with all sorts of amazing facts about local flora and fauna. All ages are welcome and registration is required.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
