Carrollton Police.jpeg

A suspected fentanyl dealer identified as being responsible for selling fentanyl to high school students in Carrollton and surrounding communities, Stephen Paul Brinson, was arrested when our officers served a narcotics search warrant and found approximately 1,800 fentanyl pills, Xanax, cocaine, marijuana, an FN 5.7 pistol, an AR-15 rifle, and many rounds of ammunition.

 Courtesy of the Carrollton Police Department

A Flower Mound man who supplied fentanyl to a trafficker linked to at least one juvenile overdose has been federally charged, announced Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Stephen Paul Brinson, 18, was arrested in Flower Mound on Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rene Toliver Friday.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

