A Flower Mound man who supplied fentanyl to a trafficker linked to at least one juvenile overdose has been federally charged, announced Leigha Simonton, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
Stephen Paul Brinson, 18, was arrested in Flower Mound on Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute a schedule II controlled substance. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rene Toliver Friday.
“In just four weeks, we have charged five adults accused of trafficking deadly fentanyl to children," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. "The Justice Department will deploy every investigative technique, pursue every lead, and exhaust every legal avenue available to eradicate counterfeit fentanyl pills. In the meantime, we urge the community to remind our young people: Any pill not prescribed by a doctor could be lethal. One pill can kill."
Added Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo, “Taking this dealer out of the network puts a significant dent in the dealers’ ability to sell drugs to all DFW-area children. We remain committed to arresting those who put the lives of our children in danger."
According to the complaint, Brinson acted as the source of supply for fentanyl to Donovan Jude Andrews, the Carrollton dealer who allegedly capitalized on the arrest of Luis Navarrete and Magalo Cano to advertise his pill business. Andrews is allegedly tied to at least one juvenile fentanyl overdose and Navarrete and Cano, along with their supplier, Jason Villanueva, are allegedly tied to ten others.
Law enforcement identified Brinson shortly after they arrested Andrews and his juvenile driver, identified in court documents as “DC,” a Hebron high school student who allegedly chauffeured the dealer around in exchange for fentanyl pills.
In DC’s phone, DEA agents found text messages identifying the Instagram user “superstarxs” – later identified as Mr. Brinson – as a “plug,” or source, for fentanyl pills. A few days later, another young woman also identified Brinson, whom she called “Steve-O,” as the “main plug” for fentanyl.
On March 8, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Brinson’s house in Flower Mound, where they encountered his 19-year-old girlfriend apparently under the influence of fentanyl. She told officers that there were crushed-up fentanyl pills near the nightstand in the room that she and Brinson shared and advised that Brinson had two safes in the bedroom. Inside one of the safes, Carrollton police officers found multiple bags containing more than 1,000 blue counterfeit M/30 pills that field tested positive for fentanyl.
Officers also found a digital scale covered in drug residue, small drug baggies used for repackaging for sale, and bulk U.S. currency. On a console table at the bottom of the stairs, they also found a note from Brinson’s parents outlining chores they wanted him to do and warning him, “don’t meet people in front of the house or in view of the house.” Brinson’s father later told law enforcement he and his wife knew Stephen used fentanyl but claimed they did not know he was dealing pills in front of the home.
Meanwhile, law enforcement observed Brinson load a large bag into his Lexus and followed him to a nearby parking lot, where cooperating defendants claimed he often conducted drug transactions. Inside the car, officers found an FN 5.7 pistol, commonly referred to a “cop killer,” and an AR-15 platform rifle; inside Brinson’s sock, they found a small baggy containing an M/30 pill. When he arrived at the Carrollton jail for processing, Mr. Brinson began kicking his cell door and shouting. He later insisted he was “minding his own [expletive] business in my white-[expletive] house in Flower Mound,” and advised agents and officers that because he was white and living in Flower Mound, that was going to help him in his case.
A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Like all defendants, Brinson is presumed innocent until proven guilty, as are Andrews, Navarrete, Cano, and Villarreal.
If convicted, Brinson faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division and the Carrollton Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Flower Mound Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rick Calvert and Phelesa Guy are prosecuting the case.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.