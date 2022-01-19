The Coppell boys basketball team came into Tuesday night’s District 6-6A game against Class 6A’s No. 19 Plano shorthanded as star forward Ryan Agarwal was not available due to injury. But Wildcats head coach Dean Christian knew that the three-time defending district champion Cowboys were not a team to be taken lightly.
“They’ve been the leaders and the standard of our district,” Christian said. “It doesn’t take a whole lot when you’re playing them to get fired up. You’re not going to overlook them. Those kids are championship-caliber kids and program and staff.”
Shorthanded and all, Coppell gave unbeaten Plano all that it could handle. But every time that the Cowboys pieced together a run, the Wildcats always had a flurry of their own. And it was Plano’s seniors who helped to get the job done.
Makhi Dorsey blitzed Coppell with five straight points late in the first quarter to help Plano to gain a little separation before Elijah Brown made a 3-pointer and two free throws in the game’s final 1:54 to lift the Wildcats to a 49-36 win, improving to 24-0 on the season.
Brown led Plano with 14 points – his most important points coming on a play late in the fourth quarter in which Dorsey held onto the ball while a Coppell player came within inches of a steal, before passing to Brown, who buried a corner 3 for a 47-36 lead with 1:54 left. He iced the win for the Wildcats (24-0 overall, 6-0 district) with two free throws just 23 seconds later.
Dorsey had his fingerprints all over this win, too. And it was his energy that made the difference, Christian said.
Coppell (16-11, 3-3) tied the score at 4-4 with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter. But after two free throws by Brown just 22 seconds later gave the Wildcats the lead, Dorsey made a 3-pointer and he then finished off a steal with two free throws to bump Plano’s advantage over Coppell to 13-4. Dorsey finished with 12 points.
“He’s the pointed end of the spear,” Christian said of Dorsey. “As he goes, we go. He and Xavier (Williams) since last year have led us in all categories, all phases of the game. When he’s sharp and 'X' is sharp, our whole team is sharp.”
Williams scored 10 points in the victory, but it was his defense on Coppell senior Nazir Brown that had Christian praising his efforts. Brown made a spinning jump shot three minutes into the first quarter. But Williams and his Wildcat teammates held Brown to no points for the remainder of the game.
“X didn’t have the best offensive game tonight like he usually does, but he had a really solid defensive game,” Christian said. “Anytime that Naz Brown doesn’t get double digits, you’re usually playing good defense.”
Coppell was led by Devank Rane’s 14 points.
The Cowboys really missed Agarwal’s presence in the paint. Plano had 10 offensive rebounds in the first half, leading multiple second-chance opportunities for the Wildcats. Coppell head coach Clint Schnell said the timetable for a return for Agarwal, who missed his fourth straight game in regards to an abdominal injury, is day-to-day.
“It’s getting better,” Schnell said. “He’s optimistic about next week, but a lot is going to be determined on how his body heals and recovers.”
Junior Nikk Williams capitalized on one of those second-chance scoring opportunities, making a put-back for an 11-point Plano lead with 2:43 left in the second quarter. Then, just as time expired in the second quarter, he buried a 3-pointer from the left side of the court – a play that came just seconds after Coppell made a 3 of its own – and the Wildcats took all of the momentum, as well as a 27-13 lead, into halftime.
“They’ve got size,” Schnell said of Plano. “In our defensive technique, we tried to three-quarter their post players and helped on the back side as much as we could. I felt pretty good about the way that we shut down their inside game. What hurt us the most is that we had eight turnovers in the first half and they had 10 offensive rebounds. When you’re giving up extra possessions, it makes it hard to come back.”
Plano appeared to be in control with a 16-point lead in the third quarter. But Coppell had a final push inside them. The Cowboys got to within single digits midway in the fourth quarter – to just seven points, 40-33, after a layup by sophomore Alex Tung.
Coppell couldn’t get any closer. Plano responded with layups by Williams and Brown, and the Wildcats finished the game on a 9-3 run.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Christian said. “Every time that Coppell got it under double digits, we were able to buckle down and make a play either on defense or on offense. Our senior leadership allows us to regroup in the middle of a fray, in the middle of a battle.”
Elsewhere in the district
*Coppell's third consecutive loss cluttered the race for the district's final two playoff spots. With one night remaining in the first half of the 6-6A schedule, the Cowboys are one of three teams tied for third place at 3-3, joining Plano East and Hebron.
*The Hawks and Panthers drew even in the conference standings after Hebron outlasted East for a 49-41 victory on Tuesday. Hebron took control behind a 17-8 second quarter and led by as many as 14 points before holding off East late. Isaiah Dixon scored 11 points for the Hawks, while Aiden Hayes poured in 12 for the Panthers.
*One game behind Coppell, East and Hebron sits the duo of Lewisville and Flower Mound, tied for sixth place at 2-4. The Farmers hold the head-to-head edge on the Jaguars thanks to a 46-38 victory back on Dec. 17, although Flower Mound bolstered its cause last week with a 31-26 win over Coppell. Lewisville kept itself in the hunt by posting a 61-52 road win over Plano West on Tuesday.
*Second-place Marcus earned some initial bragging rights in the latest edition of the Mound Showdown, turning away Flower Mound for a 42-33 victory. Marauder senior Luke Smith stayed hot with 23 points, and the Marcus defense held the Jaguars without a double-digit scorer in the win. KJ Liggins paced Flower Mound with seven points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.