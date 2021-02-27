Just as a week’s worth of winter storms subsided, Mother Nature intervened in the District 6-6A soccer schedule once again.
As teams brave a busy stretch on the pitch — a lengthy list of make-up games dealt several programs as many as four matches to play this week — some teams had to withstand lightning delays brought upon by more inclement weather on Thursday.
The rainfall didn’t deter teams like the Hebron girls or Flower Mound boys from finding the win column during what has been a resurgent week for both programs.
The Lady Hawks have rocketed up the 6-6A standings and into playoff contention after outscoring Lewisville, Flower Mound and Plano East by a combined margin of 14-0 on the week. That included a 3-0 shutout of the Lady Jaguars on Wednesday that doubled as Flower Mound’s first loss since March 2019.
The Lady Hawks benefited from a hat trick by Aryanna Jimison in Thursday’s clean sheet against East, improving to 4-3-1 for 13 points in an increasingly contentious playoff race. That win bumped Hebron into third place ahead of Marcus, who’s at 3-0-3 and 12 points but with two fewer matches played than Hebron.
The Flower Mound boys, meanwhile, also picked up three wins to begin the week. The Jaguars bested Plano (3-1), Hebron (3-0) and Coppell (1-0) to rise into fourth place in the 6-6A standings at 4-2-2 and 14 points. Diego Morales supplied the lone goal Thursday against the first-place Cowboys, while Joe Perryman logged five goals on the week, including a hat trick Monday against Plano.
Currently, Coppell and Marcus are knotted for the top spot in the 6-6A boys standings with 18 points apiece, while Plano trails with 15 points at 5-2-0. The Wildcats were denied a chance to pull even on Thursday after inclement weather forced a postponement of their rivalry match with Plano West.
On the girls side, Flower Mound (4-1-2) and Plano (4-1-2) are gridlocked at 14 points apiece atop the standings. On Thursday, the Lady Wildcats made up ground after besting West, 3-2, opposite a 1-1 draw between Flower Mound and Coppell.
Marcus isn’t far behind with 12 points at 3-0-3 and joins Coppell (3-0-2, 11) as the lone remaining unbeaten teams in the district. There’s also a disparity in matches played that could have both the Lady Marauders and Cowgirls in position to improve their standing down the road. Following Thursday’s matches, Marcus had only played six district matches and Coppell had only played five.
The remainder of Tuesday’s boys slate saw West top Hebron (3-2), Marcus edge Lewisville (3-2) and Coppell defeat East (3-1). On Wednesday, Plano got the better of Marcus (2-1), East blanked Lewisville (2-0) and Coppell shut out West (1-0).
Tuesday’s girls matches also featured Flower Mound defeating West (3-1), Coppell rolling Plano (5-1) and Marcus shutting out East (4-0). On Wednesday, the Cowgirls edged West (1-0), Plano drew with Marcus (2-2) and East got the better of Lewisville (2-1).
