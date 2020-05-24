The District 6-6A softball schedule was just one game old before having its season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, spelling an abrupt end to what figured to be one of the area’s most competitive conferences.
Teams like Flower Mound and Marcus were among those to make early statements in 9-6A, while the proven playoff pedigree of the Coppell and Hebron was sure to make things interesting as the league slate unfolded.
Here’s a look at few of the unfinished storylines within the district as teams begin the build toward 2021.
Marcus’ potential
For a program in search of its first playoff win in six years, the pieces were in place for a special year for the Lady Marauders.
They had everything from a wealth of returners, to strong senior leadership and the ability to punish teams at the plate, in the circle or around the field. The early returns backed that up, with Marcus sitting at 11-4-2 when the season concluded.
Within that record, the Lady Marauders averaged 9.3 runs per game — eclipsing double digits nine times — and held opponents to one run or less seven times.
The contributions were widespread, including familiar efforts from senior Lexi Benson, who had already clubbed nine home runs in 17 games, as well as seniors Mikaila Kenney (.500 average) and Maddie Johnson (11 runs, eight RBIs).
With just four seniors graduating, Marcus should still be potent in 2021, but the pandemic quashed a golden opportunity for the Lady Marauders this spring.
Lady Jags reload
By now, it should be no surprise to see Flower Mound seamlessly replenish its ranks after graduating a talented senior class. It’s not like the Lady Jaguars’ 14-year run of consecutive playoff appearances is an accident, after all.
Nevertheless, Flower Mound still found itself minus six players who started in its final game of the 2019 season — all of whom were named to the all-district team — as well as its backup pitcher, honorable mention selection Abbey Miller.
Although that meant a wealth of new starters this season, the program’s pedigree had already begun to shine before the season came to an abrupt end — sitting at 12-8-1 and fresh off a 10-0 district-opening rout of rival Lewisville.
Sophomore McKenna Andrews was in the midst of making a leap after a breakout freshman year, junior Brooke Nauman had shown pop at the plate, and freshman Landrie Harris looked the part of a future ace.
With a bit more returning experience on their side next spring, keep an eye on the Lady Jaguars in 2021.
Life after Audrey
Hebron entered the season riding a three-year playoff streak and thanks in large part to sporting one of the top arms in the Metroplex. Audrey Faulks carved out a banner run as the Lady Hawks’ ace, earning back-to-back district pitcher of the year honors on top of providing a valuable bat for the ball club.
Having a lights-out pitcher in high school softball is like boasting a top-level quarterback on the football field in how it can impact a team’s game-to-game performance, and no doubt the Lady Hawks’ margin for error swelled a bunch with Faulks in their arsenal.
The Lady Hawks faced their share of adversity prior to the season’s cancellation, closing the abbreviated year allowing at least nine runs in four of their final five games. Those lapses were always going to be tougher for Hebron to overcome in its first year minus post-Faulks, and how the Lady Hawks navigated through the pratfalls to realize their potential was among the most compelling subplots in the district.
Lady Farmers try to recapture the magic
It wasn’t too long ago that Lewisville was swinging with the state’s heavyweights during the halcyon age of its program — a stretch that featured two state tournament appearances in three years, highlighted by a Class 5A championship in 2013.
That state title marked the start of a four-year run of consecutive playoff appearances — a streak that ended in 2017.
Dealt a 10-0 setback in its district opener, Lewisville’s postseason chances likely rested on its success against the likes of Coppell, Hebron and Irving Nimitz as far as a presumably competitive race for the district’s last two seeds.
The signs were there — prior to the conference opener, the Lady Farmers recorded double-digit runs in four of their last six preseason games. Jadyn Grandison tallied 10 RBIs during that stretch, and Aubrey Bowers recorded at least one hit in five of those contests.
