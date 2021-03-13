It didn’t take long for the herd to thin out in 6-6A softball. Following Wednesday’s slate of games, only one of the conference’s eight teams still sported an unbeaten record in district play with Flower Mound all alone at 2-0.
Behind the Lady Jaguars is a six-team jumble of .500 clubs at 1-1, with the early returns yielding all manner of results. Marcus, Coppell and Lewisville all found the 6-6A win column for the first time on Wednesday, joining Plano and Plano West as teams packed into second place in the district.
With plenty of softball still to be played, here’s a look around the district through its first two nights of action.
Early statement
Flower Mound entered the year as the highest-ranked team from 6-6A in DFW Fastpitch’s area preseason poll. Though the season is young, the Lady Jaguars have looked the part early on.
All alone in first place entering the weekend at 2-0, Flower Mound has wins over Marcus (5-2) and Hebron (9-0) to begin its conference campaign.
What jumps out immediately has been the Lady Jaguars’ pitching and defense — two hallmarks during the team’s 14-1-1 start. Flower Mound is no stranger to elite pitching, and Landrie Harris has picked up where she left off after a promising freshman year was cut short by the pandemic.
Against Hebron and Marcus, Harris totaled 24 strikeouts to just two walks. The Lady Hawks managed just one hit off Harris and a potent Lady Marauder offense was bottled up the tune of just two runs on five hits.
With Harris dealing, that has given an imposing Flower Mound lineup plenty of cushion so far. Logan Halleman has six hits in her first eight district at-bats, including a 4-of-4 clip against Hebron, and Courtney Cogbill already has two doubles. Catrina Aguirre came through in a pinch-hit spot against Marcus with a three-run double to blow the contest open.
Leader of the logjam?
Flower Mound’s 5-2 win over Marcus has already begun to age well. The Lady Marauders shook off that rivalry setback in a big way on Wednesday by producing the first run-rule verdict of the 6-6A schedule in an 11-1 rout of Plano.
Marcus scored double-digit runs for the fifth time this season, showcasing glimpses of their firepower with five players logging two hits against the Lady Wildcats: Haidyn Sokoloski, Tori Edwards, Abby Olivier, Emma Adair and Avery Rich.
Edwards, Olivier, Rich and Brooke Johnson added two RBIs apiece in the win, offering Plano no respite against any part of the Marcus lineup. Edwards, in particular, has been locked in with two hits in both the Lady Marauders’ district ballgames so far.
Marcus also got a big lift in the circle from pitcher Faith Drissel. After pitching just one inning in relief against Flower Mound, Drissel threw five innings of three-hit ball to go along with 13 strikeouts and one walk against Plano.
Lewisville, Hebron showcasing some punch
In outings against Plano East and Plano West, Lewisville is averaging nine hits and seven runs per game.
The Lady Farmers nearly rallied from a five-run deficit in a 7-5 loss to the Lady Wolves, stringing together a three-run seventh inning and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate before the game’s final out.
Against East, Lewisville brushed aside an early 2-1 deficit with a five-run second inning to pace a 9-4 victory on Wednesday. Paislie Allen led the charge with a three-run homer and Lizzie Smith also went yard later in the game to headline a 10-hit outing for the Lady Farmers.
Rylee Brice, Aubrey Bowers and Rikki Murray added two hits apiece to send Lewisville into the district win column for the first time.
Hebron enjoyed similar success in its first crack at East on March 2, scoring a season high in runs in a 16-8 victory. The Lady Hawks totaled 15 hits and got a career night at the plate from Lucy Crowder, who homered three times and totaled eight RBIs.
Crowder accounted for Hebron’s lone hit in its shutout loss to Flower Mound.
Zoe Bowen matched Crowder with four hits against East, while Reagan White and Shorey Nguyen had two hits apiece.
Peaks, valleys for PISD in 6-6A return
West managed to hold off Lewisville late for their first win in district play on March 2. A home run by Cynthia Ng contributed to an early West lead that never relinquished.
The Lady Wolves were right back in another close game on Wednesday except having to play their own game of catch-up after falling behind 6-0 to Coppell. The Cowgirls pounced early for a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never let up.
West regrouped for three runs in the top of the seventh thanks to an error on a fly ball hit by Ng that resulted in three runs scored. The Lady Wolves put Brooke Hilton on base via error and had the tying run at the plate before the Cowgirls slammed the door shut.
The two teams combined for nine errors in the ballgame — a trend West will want to rectify soon after accruing four errors against Lewisville the week prior.
Plano, meanwhile, had a tough go against Marcus after scoring a dramatic win over Coppell on March 2. The Lady Wildcats built a 5-2 lead after the Cowgirls drew even through three-and-a-half innings. Bella Bishop put Plano back in front with a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning and Casey Driver added a pair of insurance runs on a sixth-inning homer as part of a six-RBI night for the senior.
East, meanwhile, has already surrendered 25 runs and 25 hits in its two district games despite managing a stout 12 runs of its own. As the Lady Panthers looks to tighten up their defense, Lauren Trinh has been a bright spot in head coach Cindy Mosteller’s lineup with three hits in district play.
