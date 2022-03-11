Although weather postponed the Marcus softball team's first crack at reigning district champion and chief rival Flower Mound, the wait was worth it for the Lady Marauders.
Marcus' bats roared to life over the final two innings in Wednesday's 6-6A opener, culminating in an eighth-inning, walk-off single by senior Hailey Vela to seal a 4-3 come-from-behind victory for the Lady Marauders.
The win halted a three-game losing streak against Flower Mound and handed the 2021 state semifinalists their first district loss since March 19, 2019.
It required some late heroics, as Marcus caught fire from the plate in erasing a 3-2 deficit. The team logged six of its 11 hits between the seventh and eighth innings, knotting the count on an RBI double by senior Haidyn Sokoloski that scored senior Mikaela Olguin. Vela nearly plated the go-ahead run off Sokoloski's hit but was thrown out at home.
The first baseman enjoyed some redemption one inning later. With runners on first and second base, Vela lined a single to right field to plate junior Alea Deserrano for the winning run.
That combo was on point in Wednesday's win with Deserrano going 3-of-4 with a double and a run scored. Vela, meanwhile, logged two hits and RBI for the Lady Marauders.
Marcus outhit Flower Mound 11-6 in the win, with the Lady Jaguars nudging ahead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to some timely discipline at the plate. Senior McKenna Andrews and junior Katie Cantrell both drew bases-loaded walks to put Flower Mound in front 3-2. Senior Carsyn Lee went 2-of-4 in the loss, including a solo home run in the fourth inning.
The Lady Marauders leaned on the junior duo of Faith Drissel and Raegan Sucher -- the latter hurling 3.1 scoreless innings of three-ht ball. Flower Mound junior Abigail Jennings threw all eight defensive frames for the Lady Jaguars.
Lewisville 13, Plano West 2
The Lady Farmers parlayed a strong preseason into a resounding district opener, needing just five innings to string together a run-rule victory over Plano West on Tuesday.
Lewisville matched its run total in the hit column, out-slugging the Lady Wolves 13-4 on the night. The Lady Farmers blew the game open with a six-run second inning, getting hits from eight different players in the win.
Sophomore Paislie Allen went 3-of-4 with four RBIs, finishing a home run short of the cycle. Senior Aubrey Bowers added two hits and three RBIs, and sophomore Samantha Vayson and freshman Kianne Curtin both homered in the victory.
Senior Rikki Murray earned the win in the circle, yielding two runs on four hits over five innings pitched.
Two of those hits came off the bat of senior Catie Kim, while West also got RBIs from freshman Elyse Mikes and sophomore Carra Cleaves.
Hebron 6, Plano East 1
The Lady Hawks opened the bottom of the second inning with four straight hits, including a two-run homer by senior Ashley Vaccaro to jump start a four-run frame.
Junior Shorey Nguyen plated a run off a bunt later in the inning, and sophomore Alyssa Sneed found home off a steal to lift Hebron to a 4-1 lead through two frames.
Sophomore Lucy Crowder put the finishing touches on the Lady Hawks' district-opening win with an RBI double in the sixth inning, also throwing a complete game in the circle. Crowder struck out nine Lady Panthers and surrendered just three hits.
Sophomore Reese Ramos, junior Victoria Jackson-Sears and freshman Riley Hopper all logged hits for the Lady Panthers, with the team's lone run scored in the top of the second inning by freshman Jadyn Dawson.
Coppell 7, Plano 6
Last season's final meeting between Plano and Coppell saw the Lady Wildcats muster some seventh-inning heroics to tough out a 5-4 victory on the Cowgirls' home diamond.
Coppell returned the favor in Tuesday's district opener, snapping an eighth-inning tie in walk-off fashion to down Plano 7-6 in a back-and-forth affair. Neither team lacked in opportunities from the plate, as the Cowgirls and Lady Wildcats totaled 18 hits and traded the lead three times.
The last of those belonged to Coppell, which pulled ahead 6-4 behind a three-run fifth inning, only for Plano to once again conjure some late-game heroics with runs in the sixth and seventh innings to send the ballgame to extra innings.
The Cowgirls got the last laugh, however.
