CARROLLTON -- The margin for error is growing slimmer by the day in 6-6A softball, and the reigning district champions can attest.
A night that began with all four Lewisville ISD softball programs tied for second place in the district ended with Hebron nudging 2021 district queenpin and state semifinalist Flower Mound outside a cluttered playoff picture for the time being.
The Lady Hawks did so after weathering some anxious moments late, fending off a seventh-inning rally by the Lady Jaguars and hanging on for a 3-2 victory.
The win kept Hebron knotted alongside LISD bunkmates Marcus and Lewisville in second place at 6-3, while Flower Mound tumbles down to fifth at 5-4.
"We just wanted to focus on ourselves. Whenever you play good teams like that, you have to focus on your game and making all the right plays," said Chelsea Herndon, Hebron head coach. "It takes a near-perfect game to beat a team like that, so we just focused on hitting good pitches and executing when we had runners on base, especially against a good pitcher like Landrie Harris."
The Lady Jaguars' airtight pitching and defense haven't afforded opponents many of those opportunities of late, and Tuesday was no different. But in the two innings where Hebron managed to advance a base runner into scoring position, the Lady Hawks didn't let those chances go to waste.
Freshman Allie Lovett drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the third inning and junior Shorey Nguyen followed with a bunt single. Sophomore Lucy Crowder then ripped the first pitch she saw to center field for a 1-0 lead.
Hebron leaned on small ball one frame later to give itself a bit more breathing room. Lovett laid down a bunt that allowed freshman Haylee Epps just enough time to beat a throw home, and junior Lily Craig scored moments later on an attempted double steal by the Lady Hawks for a 3-0 edge.
"Haylee is a stud. She's a great athlete and we're lucky to have her," Herndon said. "She makes some great plays at shortstop and she loves to be in pressure situations like that. Having players like her and Allie, especially defensively, has been great for us."
Although Flower Mound's prior two weeks may have forecasted otherwise, Hebron's three-run margin was just enough on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars entered the ballgame on a four-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 52-7 during that stretch.
But Crowder and the Lady Hawks' defense were unfazed -- weathering a nine-hit night by the Lady Jaguars and dealing Flower Mound six scoreless innings.
The Lady Jaguars put a runner in scoring position in three of the first four innings on Tuesday but came away empty-handed, notably in the top of the fourth after having a runner thrown out at home following a bunt by junior Jessica Antonacci.
"I just don't think we were ready and our intensity level wasn't where it needed to be," said Mark Larriba, Flower Mound co-head coach. "Take your hats off to Hebron because they beat us. You can't wait to rally in one inning to try and win the game. They put the ball in play, made defensive plays and we weren't mentally alert today."
Averaging 13 runs over their previous four games, the Lady Jaguars needed until the top of the seventh inning to crack the scoreboard. Flower Mound strung together five consecutive hits, highlighted by a two-run single to left field by sophomore Brooke Hull to close the gap to 3-2 and move the tying run into scoring position.
Despite a lengthy at-bat from senior Carsyn Lee, Crowder managed to induce a groundout to third base to seal the win.
"It's really big. Flower Mound has beat us almost every time, even going back to when I played here in 2013," Herndon said. "We're just taking this win, embracing it and continuing to move on and focus on ourselves, but this one was pretty big for sure."
Crowder earned the win after pitching seven innings of two-run ball. She added a pair of hits and an RBI from the plate for the Lady Hawks, who won their fifth game in a row and sit just one game back of first-place Coppell (7-2) heading into Friday's road game against Plano, set for 7:15 p.m.
Flower Mound was paced by a 3-of-4 hitting night from junior Logan Halleman, while Harris surrendered only one earned run over four innings pitched on Tuesday. Harris struck out eight batters before giving way to junior Abigail Jennings in the fifth inning due to a pitch count as she continues to work herself back into form after not pitching the first four games of district play -- a stretch where Flower Mound went 1-3.
"We were a young team last year with some really good senior leadership," Larriba said. "This year, they're thinking that everything is easy and it's not. It's a new season and you've got to work hard. We started district 1-3 and had a new shift in mindset, but we had a relapse tonight. But that's not to take anything away from Hebron because they've been playing real well."
Elsewhere in the district
*With LISD bunched together in second place, Coppell remains in the driver's seat with sole possession of first place. The Cowgirls maintained their distance from that logjam after rallying past Plano West on Tuesday, 5-3. Coppell scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Lady Wolves had built a 3-2 lead. Lorien Zimmerman keyed the rally with a two-run double.
*Lewisville had its hands full with a Plano East team it handled by 19 runs last month, but the Lady Farmers overcame a slow start to pull out a 6-5 win. East pounced for three runs in the first inning thanks to a two-run bomb by Victoria Sears-Jackson before Lewisville scored the next five runs of the ballgame. Paislie Allen went 2-of-3 with a double to help keep the Lady Farmers in the district title hunt.
*Marcus, meanwhile, handled business in decisive fashion Tuesday, downing Plano 13-5. The Lady Marauders scored at least three runs in four straight innings, totaling 12 hits with four going for extra bases. Haidyn Sokoloski, an Oklahoma State commit, was dialed in from the plate with a home run and a double as part of a 3-of-5 hitting performance.
*Friday's slate of games should offer a bit more clarity on 6-6A's crowded playoff picture. Games of note include Marcus visiting first-place Coppell and Lewisville eying a season sweep at Flower Mound. Hebron hosts Plano and East welcomes West, with all four matchups set for 7:15 p.m.
