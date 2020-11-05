The Flower Mound volleyball team added another 6-6A win on Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-11) victory over Plano East.
The Lady Jaguars (13-1, 9-1) currently sit in a tie for first place in the district with Plano West (14-2, 9-1). West already took down Flower Mound back in October, which gives the Lady Wolves a tiebreaker over the Lady Jaguars for the moment.
Both teams will square off one final time at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Flower Mound.
While West and Flower Mound are the current frontrunners for the district championship, Marcus can present an issue for both teams. The Lady Marauders own a district record of 9-2, which includes a 1-1 record against West and an 0-1 mark against Flower Mound. Marcus will see the Lady Jaguars one more time on Friday at home.
Hebron dropped a 6-6A match at home to Coppell on Tuesday, 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-10). The loss gives the Lady Hawks a record of 6-8, 4-7.
Quarantines, as a result of COVID-19, have decimated Hebron’s roster throughout the season. Even when missing players return to action, various complications arise as a result of their absence.
“We still have two out and one’s a starter,” said Karin Keeney, Hebron head coach. “We realized the other night that the kids who were back didn’t know the plays because we only ran them for three weeks. The reps are missing and the fatigue hurts as well.”
The Lady Hawks recorded a team total of 22 kills against Coppell and 10 of them belonged to junior Harmony Sample. Hebron tallied a single ace and notched two blocks.
Senior Brooke Nichols led the team on defense with eight digs and sophomore Jada Johnson contributed seven.
“They had no energy,” Keeney said. “They just were playing not to lose. I think that’s the worst I’ve seen them all year. At one point, I turned around and asked one of the parents if they wanted to serve. We missed four in a row and I think we missed 13 total.
“Our serve-receive was good in the beginning. We just couldn’t score. It was hitting error after hitting error. It was hard to get any kind of rhythm. As a result, our serve receive and defense just fell apart.”
Hebron ranks fifth in the district, looking up at Coppell (12-7, 5-3) in the final playoff spot at fourth. The Lady Hawks can still claim fourth place, but it is not an easy road. After a match with East on Friday, Hebron closes out its regular season traveling to both Marcus and Flower Mound.
Coppell will play five more district games. Two of them are against West and another against Flower Mound.
Another potential route to the postseason is if a COVID-19 spread or quarantine forces a qualifying team out of the playoffs. In which case, the next runner-up would take its place.
“I told the kids they’ve got to be ready,” Keeney said. “If a team goes down, somebody will move up. Right now, we’re playing for pride. We’re playing basically to get ready for next year and play some younger kids and get them the reps.”
