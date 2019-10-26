After enduring three consecutive crushing defeats at the hands of the district’s elite in Hebron, Lewisville and Marcus, the Cowboys got back on track in convincing fashion.
Coppell cruised to a 55-7 victory over Irving Friday on a night in which four different Cowboys rushed for touchdowns and junior quarterback Ryan Walker threw for another en route the blowout win.
In fact, six different ball carriers accounted for 331 rushing yards, while senior running back Tyrese Ward paved the way with 144 yards on 14 carries and two scores.
However, it was junior running back Jason Ngwu who started the scoring onslaught early on with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, as the Cowboys never looked back and held a 41-0 advantage at the half.
With two games left on the district docket, Coppell faces a must-win situation next week against Flower Mound if it wants to keep its postseason hopes alive.
Marcus 34, Flower Mound 31
Matt Welch: The latest installment of the annual “Mound Showdown” was a memorable one, with the first-place Marauders staying unbeaten in 6-6A thanks to a go-ahead touchdown by running back Tyler Gainey to claim a three-point victory over the Jaguars.
Improving to 5-0 in district play with the win, Marcus held off a stern comeback effort by the Jaguars, who overcame a 27-7 deficit behind 24 unanswered points — the last coming on a 12-yard touchdown run by running back Pierce Hudgens for a 31-27 Flower Mound lead with 11:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Marcus rallied late to grind out a three-point win on a night when it out-gained Flower Mound, 510-281, on the strength of a high-flying passing attack led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns, while top receiver J. Michael Sturdivant caught 13 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Ty’son Edwards returned to action and logged 123 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Flower Mound’s effort was helmed by 139 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and two scores by Hudgens, while quarterback Blake Short threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Lewisville 56, Nimitz 7
Devin Hasson: Several favorites were put on upset alert on Friday, but Lewisville was not one of them.
The Farmers took control from the start and never looked back as they cruised to a 56-7 rout of Irving Nimitz at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
Lewisville (7-1) improves to 4-1 in 6-6A and stays in the thick of the playoff race and the battle for the district title.
The Farmers needed less than a minute to get on the scoreboard as Taylen Green’s 27-yard touchdown run stakes them to a quick 7-0 lead.
They were back in the end zone a short time ever courtesy of a short scoring run by Ben McAfee.
Nimitz cut its deficit in half on its next drive but that would be all that Lewisville would allow.
McAfee scores on a 1-yard run and a 3-yard pass from Green sandwiches around a short touchdown run by Damien Martinez as the Farmers took a 35-7 lead into halftime.
Lewisville padded its lead in the third quarter as Green threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Stevens and then scored on a 4-yard run.
Omari Lawrence added a 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
The Farmers have a huge game next Friday when they play at Hebron with sole possession of second place in 6-6A on the line.
Hebron 27, MacArthur 10
Taylor Raglin: Hebron from Irving MacArthur late Friday, outscoring the Cardinals 24-7 in the second half after a 3-3 tie at intermission to come away with a 27-10 6-6A victory.
Despite the shaky start, the Hawks were dominant in the box score, outgaining the Cardinals by a final count of 356-114. The weather may have played a role in the strangeness of the first half, as 258 of Hebron's yards came on the ground, and the Hawks committed eight penalties in the win.
Senior quarterback Carson Harris finished with just 98 yards and no scores through the air, but made up for it with a 114-yard night on the turf that included a rushing score. As a program, Hebron rushed for more than six yards a carry.
The Hawks will next take on Lewisville in a critical late-season contest for both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.