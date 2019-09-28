The Marcus football team wasted no time getting its District 6-6A campaign started off on a high note.
On the strength of a 39-point first half, during which there was a 309-52 disparity in total yardage, the Marauders shut out winless Irving through two quarters en route to a 60-0 victory on Friday.
Running back Ty’son Edwards scored four of Marcus’ first six touchdowns in the win, finding the end zone on runs of 5 and 20 yards to follow up a 13-yard score on a reception from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for the game’s first points less than five minutes into the ballgame. Edwards began the second half in similar emphatic fashion, scoring on a 69-yard run just 22 seconds into the third quarter.
Overall, Edwards logged 228 rushing yards, 43 receiving yards and four total touchdowns, while Nussmeier threw for a pair of touchdowns, including an 11-yard strike to J. Michael Sturdivant to cap the first half at 39-0.
In gaining just 52 yards for the first half, including minus-1 on the ground, Irving accrued just three first downs as the pursuit of their first win of the year continues.
Flower Mound 34, Lewisville 30
Taylor Raglin: Flower Mound narrowly escaped its Week Five bout with Lewisville, rallying from deficits of 21-13 and 30-27 to take down the Farmers, 34-30.
The game-winning score came by way of a 2-yard touchdown run from senior running back Pierce Hudgens, who rumbled in to cap a drive of more than 60 yards with just 12 seconds left to propel the Jaguars to their final margin of victory.
The score answered a late Lewisville touchdown from junior quarterback Taylen Green, who scampered in from 13 yards out with just over three minutes to play to put the Farmers up, 30-27.
The teams were nearly identical on offense in the contest, with Lewisville outgaining Flower Mound, 436-426. The yardage came in different ways, however, as the Farmers collected 242 through the air and 194 on the ground, while the Jaguars and senior Blake Short totaled 393 yards passing against just 33 on the turf.
With the win, Flower Mound moved to 1-0 in District 6-6A play, while the Farmers will look for their first conference win against Irving MacArthur next week.
Hebron 58, Irving Nimitz 12
Bryan Murphy: The Hawks keep on rolling and improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play after annihilating Irving Nimitz Friday night, 58-12.
After Hebron scored on its first possession of the game on a three-yard touchdown by senior running back Jaylon Lott, Nimitz responded with a scoring drive.
But that would be the last time the Vikings found the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter, as the Hawks scored 37 unanswered points en route to the blowout victory.
Lott stole the show with a game-high 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while junior Nick Frazier paved the way through the air with 141 receiving yards and two scores of his own.
Senior gunslinger Carson Harris threw for 240 yards on just 10 completions and tossed four touchdown passes in the triumph, while backup quarterback Cody Cavenaugh also launched a 61-yard touchdown pass as well.
Up next for Hebron in district action is rival Coppell, as the two playoff hopefuls square off Friday at Buddy Echols Field in Coppell.
Coppell 42, Irving MacArthur 6
Matt Welch: The return of Kevin Shuman boosted the Cowboys to their highest-scoring performance of the season. Shuman had been absent from action since Coppell’s season-opening, 33-30 loss to Sachse — the only other time this season the Cowboys’ offense has scored at least 30 points in a ballgame.
Friday’s rematch with MacArthur, a near-upset bid for the Cardinals in last year’s meeting, was over in a hurry as Shuman accounted for three of the game’s first four touchdowns to pace Coppell to a 28-0 lead. The quarterback did his damage with a 13-yard score in the first quarter and touchdown throws to Bishop Bell and Anthony Black for a 28-6 lead at halftime.
Overall, Shuman completed 13-of-17 passes for 167 yards and five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) as the Cowboys improved to 2-2 on the year and 1-0 in 6-6A.
