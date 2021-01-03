For the third consecutive season, all roads in District 6-6A volleyball ran through Flower Mound.
The Lady Jaguars continued their emergence as a state powerhouse by securing a third straight district championship after posting a 13-1 record to finish atop the conference standings once again.
Flower Mound parlayed that success into its second-longest playoff run ever, advancing to the Class 6A state semifinals, while Plano West — the only team in the district to earn a win over the Lady Jaguars — saw its postseason campaign extend three rounds deep.
Marcus and Coppell also qualified for the playoffs, and stars from those teams and the remainder of 6-6A were recently recognized as part of the all-district team.
The league’s four playoff spots accounted for all superlative honors, including an MVP nod for Flower Mound senior Kaylee Cox. Set to continue her volleyball career at Missouri, Cox’s MVP season included 362 kills, 40 aces, 36 blocks and 331 digs plus an All-American second-team nod by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
“Kaylee is a great player. She has a high volleyball IQ and will do great things at Mizzou,” said Jamie Siegel, Flower Mound head coach. “She’s a true competitor at heart and is always competing to be the best.”
Opposing defenses had their hands full with Cox and fellow Lady Jaguar senior Angelique Cyr, who split Hitter of the Year honors with Plano West junior Jean Dixon. Cyr’s final high school campaign included 225 kills, 20 aces, 328 digs and 19 blocks, as well as All-America honorable mention. Dixon, meanwhile, tallied 155 kills through West’s first 17 matches of the season.
“[Cyr] did an amazing job for us. She kept pushing and pushing through every single day to figure out what she could do to help the team and was always putting the team first,” Siegel said. “She did an amazing job offensively and defensively. Kaylee and ‘Gel were the backbone of our team.”
Dixon’s accolade was one of three superlatives awarded to the Lady Wolves — sophomore Blaire Bayless was named newcomer of the year and senior Ashley Le claimed setter of the year. In just 17 regular-season matches, Bayless logged 187 kills, 21 aces and 23 blocks while Le ran the show to the tune of 472 assists, 133 digs, 36 aces and 37 kils.
Marcus senior Riley Einspahr anchored the back row of one of 6-6A’s stingiest defenses, earning defensive player of the year after tallying 461 digs on the year (six per set).
Coppell senior Madison Gilliland concluded her high school career as 6-6A’s blocker of the year, rejecting 82 shots to go along with 314 kills to pace a Cowgirl team that qualified for the playoffs and had a two-set lead in the bi-district round against nationally ranked Prosper.
First-team selections from the district included Flower Mound seniors Caroline Dykes, Hailey Hutchings and junior Gabby Walker; Plano West seniors Avery Lowe, Morgan Carter and junior Kaila Garnett; Marcus juniors Maggie Boyd and Ifenna Cos-Okpalla; Coppell juniors Rebeca Centeno and Haley Hollz; Hebron senior Brooke Nichols and junior Harmony Sample; Plano junior Naylani Feliciano; Plano East senior Chloe Miller and Lewisville junior Mataiya Perry.
Second-teamers were Flower Mound juniors Elaina Amador, Megan Farris and sophomore Maddie Cox; West senior Lindsey Zhang, Hunter Anderson and junior Camryn McGough; Marcus junior Haidyn Sokoloski and senior Abby Ekeler; Coppell sophomore Reagan Engler and Mari Taira; Hebron juniors Lia Okammor, Emily Phan and sophomore Jada Johnson; Plano juniors Brooke McHale and Katie Kemp; Plano East sophomore Krista Dooley and Lewisville sophomore Mya Black.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.