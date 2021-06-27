Between its baseball and softball programs, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD sent three teams to the playoffs and crowned a district champion.
Creekview added to its history on the softball diamond after running the table in 11-5A to finish first overall. The Mustangs also qualified for the postseason in baseball, with both programs advancing to the area round of the playoffs.
Newman Smith also punched its ticket to the postseason in softball as the No. 3 seed out of 11-5A.
Those three programs were among the C-FB ISD contingent recognized on the 11-5A all-district teams, including an MVP accolade for Creekview alum Lauren Orozco. The Lady Mustang catcher capped her high school on an emphatic note — batting .540 from the plate with a .651 on-base percentage. She totaled 34 hits, 12 home runs, 43 RBIs and 52 runs to helm Creekview to a district championship.
Orozco wasn’t the only potent bat in head coach Amber Cottingham’s lineup. Rising junior Jada King split newcomer of the year honors after a breakout sophomore season that included a .446 batting average and a .524 on-base percentage, as well as 29 hits, 24 RBIs and 36 runs.
In the circle, alum Madison Martin came away with pitching MVP honors. The Creekview hurler tossed 92 innings for a 2.21 ERA, a 19-5 record, a 1.38 WHIP and 146 strikeouts.
Cottingham and her assistants were recognized as the district’s coaching staff of the year.
Fellow playoff qualifier Newman Smith garnered its share of all-district commendation as well. Joining King for top newcomer honors was Smith rising senior Ashlynne Lane, who had two games with seven RBIs during her junior season. During district play and the postseason, Lane hit .654 and scored 28 runs. She knocked 40 others and totaled 13 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases.
The Lady Trojans were also paced behind the plate by co-catching MVP and rising sophomore Haley Hudson. As a freshman, she hit .605 during district play and the postseason, tallying 16 runs, 16 RBIs, four doubles and five stolen bases.
RL Turner accounted for a pair of all-district softball superlatives as well. Alum Mia Uvaldo was named co-defensive MVP after a strong year at shortstop for the Lady Lions. Although she batted in just 10 district ballgames, Uvaldo still managed to hit .625 with 17 runs, 18 RBIs, eight extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases.
With Uvaldo typically slotted atop the batting order, rising sophomore Abigail Contreras impressed out of the No. 9 spot. Named the district’s freshman of the year, Contreras tallied a .556 batting average for 20 runs, 16 RBIs, seven extra-base hits and six stolen bases.
On the baseball diamond, Creekview earned a pair of superlatives following a season that produced a playoff appearance and just the school’s second trip to the area round. Alum Kolten Durham-Washington was named defensive player of the year and rising senior Carson Williams earned underclassman of the year honors.
Durham-Washington had a perfect fielding percentage across 162 total chances to go along with a .299 batting average, 26 hits, 22 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
Williams tallied a .287 average, as well as 23 hits, 14 runs and nine RBIs.
All-district first-team selections for C-FB ISD baseball included Creekview alums John Schaller and Carson Braun, as well as Mustang rising senior Ethan Hodges and Smith alum Ryan Lanman. Second-team picks went to Turner alums Callahan Erwin, Dylan Johnson, Angel Borroel and rising junior Luke Lumb; Smith alums Cayden Ortiz and Reece Parrott, plus rising senior Joseph Martinez; and Creekview rising senior Garrett Palacio and alum Sidney Gottlieb.
Softball selections for the all-district first team belonged to Creekview alum Jessica Toledo, rising senior Tessa Contreras and rising juniors Brianna Lopez and Samyrah Sanders, followed by Smith rising juniors Jayden Gonzales and Jaelyn Walker, and Turner rising junior Elena Martinez.
Second-teamers from the school district were Creekview rising sophomore Lynnette Hernandez and alum Hannah Warren, plus Smith rising sophomore Katy Sane and rising senior Emely Calvillo, and Turner rising seniors Marisa Benavidez and Daniela Rodriguez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.