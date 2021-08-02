A handful of Dallas-area student-athletes will have a chance to be recognized among the best in the nation in their respective sports this week.
Thursday marks the culmination of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the outlet’s national recognition program for high school sports around the country. Earlier this month, several student-athletes were recognized as male and female athletes of the year in the state’s various sanctioned sports. Each statewide award winner automatically advances to the national awards show, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday online at sportsawards.usatoday.com.
On the ballot will be five local student-athletes vying for national recognition — Celina senior Taylor Zdrojewski in girls soccer, Frisco Liberty senior Evan Stewart in track and field, Lovejoy alum Cecily Bramschreiber in volleyball, and Allen alum Braxton Brown and senior Eliana Martinez in wrestling.
Also named the state’s male athlete of the year, Stewart was a two-sport sensation for the Redhawks. The Texas commit plied his craft on the football field and track, helping lead Liberty to a Class 5A state championship in the latter.
Stewart capped his junior year with four medals won at the state track meet in May. He placed first overall in the long jump (24-6 1/2) and as the trail leg in the 4x400-meter relay (3:15.39) in addition to finishing second in the triple jump (48-9) and the 4x200 relay (1:25.58).
Zdrojewski, meanwhile, enjoyed a record-breaking season in her first year of high school soccer. She set the state’s single-season scoring record after totaling 114 goals during her junior season — snapping the previous high of 109 held by South Hills’ Esmeralda Gonzales in 2016.
Bramschreiber was once again at the forefront of a state championship run for Lovejoy volleyball, named district MVP and state tournament MVP for the second straight season. Bound for TCU, Bramschreiber totaled 257 kills, 30 aces, 21 blocks and 235 digs for the Lady Leopards.
On the wrestling mats, Brown and Martinez captured state titles during a season that produced team titles for both Allen’s boys and girls teams. Brown became just the fourth boys wrestler in UIL history to win four individual state championships, winning a title at 120 pounds, while Martinez ascended to the top of the podium at state for the first time in her career after sweeping the bracket at 102 pounds.
In addition, Allen’s wrestling team was a finalist for USA TODAY’s statewide team of the year honor (awarded to Austin Westlake’s football team), head coach Jerry Best was a finalist for coach of the year (awarded to Duncanville’s David Peavy) and Bramschreiber was a finalist for female athlete of the year (awarded to Denton Guyer’s Brynn Brown).
Several other local student-athletes were among the three statewide finalists for an award in their respective sports as part of the USA TODAY Texas High School Sports Awards. Joining Martinez on the girls’ wrestling ballot was teammate and sophomore Jasmine Robinson, while Plano West alum Tagen Jamison and Creekview senior Kenneth Hendriksen were finalists alongside Brown for boys wrestling. Flower Mound senior Sydney Becerra was a finalist in girls soccer.
Each award’s three finalists were selected from a handful of student-athletes around the state nominated as honorees for their respective sport. According to USA TODAY, honorees were selected through “statistical analysis, game coverage and coach/athletic director feedback.”
Honorees from Star Local Media markets included John Paul II alums Manny Obaseki and Jaylon Tyson for basketball, as well as Mesquite Horn alum Jasmine Shavers.
Prosper senior Aubrey O’Connell was an honoree in both track and cross country, while Frisco alum Chase Lowery was an honoree in football.
Four student-athletes were honorees in golf in Coppell senior Chelsea Romas, Hebron senior Symran Shah, Plano East alum Meagan Winans and Plano West sophomore Alex Huang.
Joining Zdrojewski and Becerra as honorees in soccer were Allen alums Jackson Leavitt and Sam Presser, Wakeland alum Connor Pettigrew and senior Brennan Bezdek, Prosper alum Kaitlyn Giametta and Flower Mound alum Riley Baker.
Flower Mound also had a pair of honorees for softball in senior McKenna Andrews and junior Landrie Harris.
In swimming, East alum Trey Dickey and Wakeland senior Conor McKenna were both honorees.
Frisco ISD received plenty of recognition on the tennis courts as well. Frisco senior Mohan Yechuri, Frisco Centennial junior Reika Nagai, and Frisco Heritage senior Saundarya Vedula, junior Sriya Leesha Gourammagari and senior Tamiya Lintz were all honorees in tennis, as was Plano West senior Ethan Scribner.
In track and field, O’Connell and Stewart were joined by McKinney Boyd alum Charlie Bartholomew and Lovejoy sophomore Kailey Littlefield as honorees, while Bramschreiber was joined by Flower Mound alum Kaylee Cox and Frisco Lebanon Trail alum Tyrah Ariail as honorees in volleyball.
Additional honorees in wrestling included Prosper alum John Richardson, Creekview alum Mason Ding, Allen senior Kade Moore, Allen sophomore Joseph Liescheski, The Colony alum Elizabeth Grabiec, West alum Devin Patton and Frisco senior Belen Rios.
